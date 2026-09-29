Sony Japan tries an anti-scalper lottery system for PS5 Pro orders, locks systems behind a 60-hour playtime requirement — strict lottery system blocks scalpers and tourists in Japan, requires a domestic account to buy

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PS5 Pro has been around nearly two years, and has been the victim of AI-inflation, but the impending release of GTA 6 has spurred demand.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro
(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

In the face of strong demand and device shortages, Sony has decided to filter PlayStation 5 Pro purchasers in Japan using a lottery system. We’ve seen such anti-scalper techniques used by the makers of the most treasured tech before, but the Sony Store in Japan is also insisting (machine translation) that those joining the queue for PS5 Pro purchase tickets possess a Japanese PSN account. Furthermore, participants must have logged at least 60 hours of gaming time on a PS4 or PS5 over the last two years.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LordVile
    They should just require an account and have it locked to that account for 6 months
    Reply
  • Dementoss
    I understand and support the reasons for doing this but, it also means that anyone looking to buy one as their first Playstation, will be excluded.
    Reply
  • teeejay94
    Here's a newsflash Sony scalpers play video games too
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    Tom's Hardware said:
    Furthermore, participants must have logged at least 60 hours of gaming time on a PS4 or PS5 over the last two years.
    I do like when companies require gaming time in order to get your hands on new hardware. I think this makes it more likely that the buyer will use the system as intended rather than try to flip it for profit. However, I have to wonder how many people would be upgrading from a PS5 to a PS5 Pro. There doesn't appear to be a significant enough advantage to me given the high price. I could see someone upgrading from a PS4 to a PS5 Pro though.
    Reply