Sony Japan tries an anti-scalper lottery system for PS5 Pro orders, locks systems behind a 60-hour playtime requirement — strict lottery system blocks scalpers and tourists in Japan, requires a domestic account to buy

In the face of strong demand and device shortages, Sony has decided to filter PlayStation 5 Pro purchasers in Japan using a lottery system. We’ve seen such anti-scalper techniques used by the makers of the most treasured tech before, but the Sony Store in Japan is also insisting (machine translation) that those joining the queue for PS5 Pro purchase tickets possess a Japanese PSN account. Furthermore, participants must have logged at least 60 hours of gaming time on a PS4 or PS5 over the last two years.

The Sony Store’s PS5 Pro application and purchase conditions indicate that PS5 Pro purchase lottery ticket applications are limited to gamers who can satisfy the following:

“For those using PlayStation Online Services with a Sony account registered in Japan.”

“You must be signed in to your Sony account and have played a total of 60 hours or more of games on either a PS5 or PS4, or both, between September 27, 2024 (Friday) and September 27, 2026 (Sunday) at 23:59.”

These Sony Store PS5 Pro purchase applications will open on October 7, with sales to ticket holders commencing October 26, 2026. If the applications to purchase Sony’s MSRP stock outstrip supply, then prospective purchasers will be selected via lottery. Successful applicants will have until November 2 to complete the purchase of their PS5 Pro at MSRP.

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The PS5 Pro has been available to buy for approaching two years (launched November 2024). These game consoles have also seen prices climb several times this year due to key components being funneled to AI data centers. You might think that the console aging and getting more expensive would slow demand. It is thought, however, that demand for the PS5/Pro consoles is now rising, at least partly due to the impending release of Rockstar’s GTA 6.

Japanese gamers have previously been seen to grumble about foreign tourists buying up stocks of RTX 5090s, for example. That experience makes the PS5 Pro lottery system, tied to the Japanese PSN account requirement, seem logical. Moreover, the logged PlayStation gaming time of 60 hours helps steer stock to folks who buy these machines to enjoy, rather than just scalp and sell them on.

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