Sony takes aim at Steam with dynamic discounts on the PlayStation Store — new report claims over 150 games in 50+ regions are showing varying lower prices for some users

Cheaper games for select customers.

One of the upsides of playing on PC is the sheer variety of sales and discounts you can accumulate across different marketplaces. In contrast, a console — like the PS5, is locked down to just the first-party PS Store, which doesn't operate as generously. However, it seems that Sony might be shifting gears on this avenue as a new report from PSprices claims that the company is now experimenting with dynamic pricing, or more specifically, dynamic discounts.

According to the outlet, Sony has been running A/B testing on the PlayStation Store for more than three months. The test reportedly started with 50 games in 30 regions and has expanded to 150 titles across 68 regions now, including Sony's own first-party games. Certain users have been seeing lower prices for these games in the PS Store, varying from a 10% discount to all the way up to a 17.6% discount.

