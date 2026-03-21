Sony will bring ML-based frame generation to PlayStation consoles — the performance-boosting feature is unlikely to arrive this year, though

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More frames are coming to the PlayStation.

PlayStation 5 Pro
(Image credit: Sony)

The PlayStation platform will reportedly receive frame-generation technology, according to the console’s architect. Mark Cerny, who is the lead system architect for the PS4 and the PS5, said in an interview with Digital Foundry that machine-learning-powered frame generation will arrive on Sony’s gaming console. However, it’s unlikely to arrive this year, and gamers seeking higher FPS on the same hardware will likely have to wait until 2027 (or longer) to achieve that capability.

However, Cerny was quiet when asked whether frame generation would hit the PlayStation 5 Pro or the upcoming PlayStation 6, which will have GPU upgrades that will enhance AI-rendering performance. “All I can say is that we have no more releases planned for this year,” he told the publication.

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