Sony will bring ML-based frame generation to PlayStation consoles — the performance-boosting feature is unlikely to arrive this year, though

The PlayStation platform will reportedly receive frame-generation technology, according to the console’s architect. Mark Cerny, who is the lead system architect for the PS4 and the PS5, said in an interview with Digital Foundry that machine-learning-powered frame generation will arrive on Sony’s gaming console. However, it’s unlikely to arrive this year, and gamers seeking higher FPS on the same hardware will likely have to wait until 2027 (or longer) to achieve that capability.

Cerny said in the interview, “The new PSSR uses the same core co-developed algorithm as FSR Redstone’s Upscaling.” AMD released the latest version of its upscaling and frame-generation technology in late 2025 to compete with DLSS 4, with FSR 4.1 dropping recently for RX 9000-series GPUs. The PlayStation architect said that AMD and Sony also co-developed the technology behind FSR Frame Generation and that “an equivalent frame generation library should be seen at some point on PlayStation platforms.”

However, Cerny was quiet when asked whether frame generation would hit the PlayStation 5 Pro or the upcoming PlayStation 6, which will have GPU upgrades that will enhance AI-rendering performance. “All I can say is that we have no more releases planned for this year,” he told the publication.

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