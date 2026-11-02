Sony's final 4K Blu-ray player listed as out of stock in Japan, firm may be preparing to abandon standalone players — retailers reportedly told not to expect new stock of its remaining model

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Sony's Japanese 4K Blu-ray lineup is disappearing, raising questions about the future of standalone disc players

Sony Blu-ray players
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Sony may be preparing to abandon the standalone 4K Blu-ray players, and the signs are becoming harder to ignore. According to a report by Forbes, its last remaining model in Japan, the UBP-X700K, was marked as unavailable on October 22, with local retailers reportedly told not to expect another shipment— a development that has raised questions about the future of Sony’s dedicated followers. Sony's U.S. website has also listed the player as ‘out of stock’.

So, is Sony really done making 4K Blu-ray players? That isn't clear. The company is yet to announce a worldwide withdrawal, and its responses to questions about the reports leave that possibility open. When asked by Forbes whether Sony is leaving the market, its UK operation replied: “This information has not been publicly announced by Sony. We are aware of the recent media reports, but prefer to refrain from commenting on speculation.”

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.