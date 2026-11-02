Sony's final 4K Blu-ray player listed as out of stock in Japan, firm may be preparing to abandon standalone players — retailers reportedly told not to expect new stock of its remaining model

Sony may be preparing to abandon the standalone 4K Blu-ray players, and the signs are becoming harder to ignore. According to a report by Forbes, its last remaining model in Japan, the UBP-X700K, was marked as unavailable on October 22, with local retailers reportedly told not to expect another shipment— a development that has raised questions about the future of Sony’s dedicated followers. Sony's U.S. website has also listed the player as ‘out of stock’.

So, is Sony really done making 4K Blu-ray players? That isn't clear. The company is yet to announce a worldwide withdrawal, and its responses to questions about the reports leave that possibility open. When asked by Forbes whether Sony is leaving the market, its UK operation replied: “This information has not been publicly announced by Sony. We are aware of the recent media reports, but prefer to refrain from commenting on speculation.”

There is an important difference between what is happening in Japan and what buyers can still find elsewhere. The UBP-X700K remains listed on Sony’s U.S. website, with Best Buy offering it for $329.99 at press time, which means Sony 4K buyers haven’t missed their chance yet. However, Amazon is no longer selling the player directly as a new product. Finding one could be harder if the company decides not to restock.

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This is not the first time Sony has stepped away from physical media. In January 2025, the company stopped producing blank recordable Blu-ray discs, later announcing in February that it would also end its production in Japan. In July 2026, Sony announced it would stop producing physical PlayStation game discs from 2028— although it remains unclear if the next PlayStation console will have a disc drive. Notably, the PS5 Pro launched without a built-in disc drive, but customers who want to play physical games can purchase the optional drive separately.

However, if Sony ultimately leaves the market, buyers will still have alternatives. Panasonic remains the biggest name in dedicated 4K Blu-ray players, although its products are not that cheap. Currently, the Panasonic UB154 lists on Amazon for $289.99, while the UB820 goes for $649.99, a steep climb from its original $499 launch price. The higher-end UN9000 is retailing at $1,299.99 on Walmart. Buyers could also consider gaming consoles such as a disc-equipped PS5, which is listed at $649.99, or the Xbox Series X, priced at $799.99. Both can play 4K Blu-ray movies, but neither supports Dolby Vision when playing discs.

Sony’s move, if true, would add it to a growing list of manufacturers that have dropped the Blu-ray hardware. In 2018, Oppo stopped producing players while Samsung ended plans for new U.S. Blu-ray players a year later. Other companies include LG, which dropped the business in 2024, with French company Reavon halting production in 2025.

But it's important to note that 4K Blu-ray demand has not collapsed in the same way as the wider physical disc market. Figures laid out by the Digital Entertainment Group show that overall U.S. disc sales declined by roughly 9% in 2025. Spending on 4K discs, however, climbed by 12% over the same period, before climbing another 18% in the second quarter of 2026. That said, for existing Sony owners, there is no reason to panic just yet. A player that works today will continue playing the discs already in a collector’s library — and there is no evidence that Sony plans to push an update that would stop existing players from reading movies.

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