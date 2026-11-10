Upgrade your PS5's storage for GTA 6's digital pre-load with these SSD storage options from $174 — ultra-fast drives slot into the M.2 expansion slot to ready your console for GTA’s huge 212GB installation

As games go, Grand Theft Auto VI is set to be one of the biggest game launches of the last decade. This is a billion-dollar franchise, with the last entry now 13 years old. Luckily, gamers looking to play the latest iteration don't have long to wait. Digital pre-loads are set to begin on November 10, giving you nine days to download all 212GB of it on the PlayStation 5.

To do that, though, you'll need enough storage. If you've got a base model PS5 with other games installed, you might not have enough. That's where a PS5 storage upgrade can come in handy. You can hook up an extra PS5 SSD, adding an NVMe SSD to your Sony console using its M.2 expansion slot.

● Check out these PS5 SSD deals on Amazon

● Check out these PS5 SSD deals at Newegg

With nine days to begin pre-loading GTA 6, you've got time to fix the situation if your PS5 does lack enough space for the game's installation. You'll need to consider that the game will receive updates and may grow in size over time, too.

Unfortunately, SSDs have been badly affected by the AI-fueled price rises over the last year. Buying storage isn't as cheap, so you'll need to look for deals when you can. We've put together some of the best options for a PS5 SSD upgrade below, considering current prices, that'll help you get started.

One thing worth mentioning, too, is that the PS5's M.2 expansion slot only supports PCIe 4.0 speeds. That doesn't stop you buying a Gen 5 SSD (in fact, in some cases, it might be better value to do so). If you do use a Gen 5 SSD, however, you'll only be able to use it at Gen 4 speeds. These drives also require a heatsink, but you can pick up third-party ones to work with each drive to save costs.

Limitations aside, here are some of the top PS5 SSDs you'll want to consider to get your console ready for the GTA 6 release next week.

PS5 SSD deals for GTA 6

Save 27% ($300.09) Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD: was $1,099.99 now $799.90 at Amazon This 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD will be a massive upgrade to your PS5's storage, giving you plenty of space for GTA 6 and any other game. It's a Gen 4 SSD with read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s apiece. This drive doesn't come with a heatsink, so you'll need to pick up a third-party one to ensure the PS5 doesn't throttle your drive's speeds. The alternative is to buy the 990 Pro 4TB with a heatsink, but for $944, you're better off buying a third-party heatsink instead. Read more Read less ▼

BIWIN Black Opal NV7400 1TB: $174.99 at Amazon The Biwin NV7400 doesn’t have DRAM, but it does have good performance, good power efficiency, and a good warranty with high TBW. Sequential reads and writes are 7,450 / 6,500 MB/s apiece, but you'll need to add your own heatsink. Read more Read less ▼

WD Black SN7100 2TB: $338.99 at Amazon The SN7100 is a good, cheap option for a PS5 storage upgrade. It delivers sequential read speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 6,900 MB/s. No heatsink here, so a third-party one is recommended. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($90) Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB: was $339.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 1 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,300 MB/s, respectively. Remember, however, that the PS5's M.2 expansion slot is only Gen 4. This drive is backwards compatible, so it'll work, but you won't be able to hit its top-rated speeds. You'll also need a third-party heatsink with this drive, otherwise the PS5 might throttle your speeds. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% ($279.98) Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB: was $679.97 now $399.99 at Amazon As above, but 2TB of storage instead. This will be a sizable increase for your PS5's storage, but as above, you'll need to remember that you won't be able to utilize the 9100 Pro's fastest speeds, even if it does remain fully backwards compatible. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 SSD Heatsinks

Sony recommends that you install an SSD with a heatsink when you're upgrading your PS5's storage to avoid overheating and throttling.

With that in mind, if you buy an SSD without one, you can pick up one of these third-party compatible heatsinks to use with your drive instead.

be quiet! Mc1 M.2 Ssd Cooler Heatsink: $14.90 at Amazon A cheap and easy third-party option for adding a heatsink to an SSD while remaining compatible with the PS5's M.2 expansion slot. Read more Read less ▼

SABRENT Sabrent M.2 Nvme Ps5 Heatsink (sb-Pshs): $13.99 at Amazon An alternative option, this Sabrent heatsink will let you cool an SSD while remaining compatible with the PS5's M.2 expansion slot. Read more Read less ▼

Buying a PlayStation 5

If you don't already own a PS5, you can pick one up right now. With the holidays fast approaching, however, you might see stock shortages for all the big consoles. Between this new Grand Theft Auto release and Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time re-release, it's a big season for gaming.

Right now, you can grab the digital version of the PS5 for $599. You can also grab Grand Theft Auto VI for $79.99, with the box arriving with a code that you'll need to redeem on your PS5 to be able to download and play the game.

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition: $599 at Amazon Grab the digital edition version of the PS5, sans a built-in disc drive, for $599 at Amazon right now. Read more Read less ▼