Upgrade your PS5's storage for GTA 6's digital pre-load with these SSD storage options from $174 — ultra-fast drives slot into the M.2 expansion slot to ready your console for GTA’s huge 212GB installation

Deals
By
Published

Prepare your PS5 for the one of the biggest game launches

PS5 SSD upgrades for GTA 6 launch
(Image credit: Future / Sony)
Jump To:
0

As games go, Grand Theft Auto VI is set to be one of the biggest game launches of the last decade. This is a billion-dollar franchise, with the last entry now 13 years old. Luckily, gamers looking to play the latest iteration don't have long to wait. Digital pre-loads are set to begin on November 10, giving you nine days to download all 212GB of it on the PlayStation 5.

To do that, though, you'll need enough storage. If you've got a base model PS5 with other games installed, you might not have enough. That's where a PS5 storage upgrade can come in handy. You can hook up an extra PS5 SSD, adding an NVMe SSD to your Sony console using its M.2 expansion slot.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD
Save 27% ($300.09)
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD: was $1,099.99 now $799.90 at Amazon

This 4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD will be a massive upgrade to your PS5's storage, giving you plenty of space for GTA 6 and any other game. It's a Gen 4 SSD with read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s apiece.

This drive doesn't come with a heatsink, so you'll need to pick up a third-party one to ensure the PS5 doesn't throttle your drive's speeds. The alternative is to buy the 990 Pro 4TB with a heatsink, but for $944, you're better off buying a third-party heatsink instead.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD
Save 19% ($60)
Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD: was $319.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

The same drive as above, but with a smaller 1TB capacity. Still a healthy upgrade that'll likely double your PS5's storage, and at a cheaper price.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
WD Black SN850X 1TB with Heatsink
WD Black SN850X 1TB with Heatsink: $289 at Amazon

The SN850X has sequential reads and writes of up to 7,300 MB/s and 6,300 MB/s each. This model comes with its own heatsink, so you don't need to supply your own. The non-heatsink model is available for $259.99, however.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
WD Black SN850X 2TB
Save 7% ($30.47)
WD Black SN850X 2TB: was $415 now $384.53 at Newegg

The same model as above, but with 2TB of storage. It's around $100 less than the model with the heatsink, however. If you do want the heatsink built-in, you can grab it for $439.99 instead.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
WD Black SN850X 4TB
Save 4% ($26.95)
WD Black SN850X 4TB: was $682.81 now $655.86 at Newegg

Boost to 4TB with this SN850X instead. You'll pay a premium for the heatsink version at $765, so it's worth grabbing this one and getting a third-party model to keep it cool.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
BIWIN Black Opal NV7400 1TB
BIWIN Black Opal NV7400 1TB: $174.99 at Amazon

The Biwin NV7400 doesn’t have DRAM, but it does have good performance, good power efficiency, and a good warranty with high TBW.

Sequential reads and writes are 7,450 / 6,500 MB/s apiece, but you'll need to add your own heatsink.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
WD Black SN7100 2TB
WD Black SN7100 2TB: $338.99 at Amazon

The SN7100 is a good, cheap option for a PS5 storage upgrade. It delivers sequential read speeds of up to 7,250 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 6,900 MB/s.

No heatsink here, so a third-party one is recommended.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB
Save 26% ($90)
Samsung 9100 Pro 1TB: was $339.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

The Samsung 9100 Pro is a high-end PCIe 5.0 SSD featuring Samsung's own Presto controller and 236-layer NAND. The 1 TB model delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,700 MB/s and 13,300 MB/s, respectively.

Remember, however, that the PS5's M.2 expansion slot is only Gen 4. This drive is backwards compatible, so it'll work, but you won't be able to hit its top-rated speeds. You'll also need a third-party heatsink with this drive, otherwise the PS5 might throttle your speeds.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB
Save 41% ($279.98)
Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB: was $679.97 now $399.99 at Amazon

As above, but 2TB of storage instead. This will be a sizable increase for your PS5's storage, but as above, you'll need to remember that you won't be able to utilize the 9100 Pro's fastest speeds, even if it does remain fully backwards compatible.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
be quiet! Mc1 M.2 Ssd Cooler Heatsink
be quiet! Mc1 M.2 Ssd Cooler Heatsink: $14.90 at Amazon

A cheap and easy third-party option for adding a heatsink to an SSD while remaining compatible with the PS5's M.2 expansion slot.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
SABRENT Sabrent M.2 Nvme Ps5 Heatsink (sb-Pshs)
SABRENT Sabrent M.2 Nvme Ps5 Heatsink (sb-Pshs): $13.99 at Amazon

An alternative option, this Sabrent heatsink will let you cool an SSD while remaining compatible with the PS5's M.2 expansion slot.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition: $599 at Amazon

Grab the digital edition version of the PS5, sans a built-in disc drive, for $599 at Amazon right now.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto 5
Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto 5: $79.99 at Amazon

Get a copy of GTA 5 for the PS5 for $79.99. This arrives with a code in the box: you'll still need to download the game to play it when it launches.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.