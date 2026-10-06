Refurbished PS5 Pros now cost $1,399 at GameStop, 50% more than new ones — retailer bumps price of refurbished consoles as brand-new units remain out of stock

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It's just $100 short of a brand-new PS5 Pro from Best Buy.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro
(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

GameStop has increased the price of refurbished PS Pros from $800 to $1399.99, meaning used units cost 55% more than their list price for brand-new consoles, and well over double the PS5 Pro's original MSRP. A Redditor working at the retailer has leaked a memo telling employees that the higher price of used consoles versus new ones is intentional. A r/GameStop subreddit moderator has confirmed the validity of the post, saying that the original poster has been properly vetted. The leaked prices are now showing on the GameStop website.

ScalpStop at its finest
 from r/GameStop
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thesyndrome
    There's something very disgusting about acknowledging that the used price is higher than the new price, and then providing ZERO reasoning for the employees about why this is the case.

    I'm struggling to think of reasons, is it so that they can intentionally NOT sell the used ones to consumers (because what lunatic would pay more for a used console when a new one is cheaper?), so they can save the memory modules inside to be sold to a corporation for more profit?
    Reply
  • Trake_17
    It's not disgusting. And the person that would pay more for a used one isn't insane, they simply can't find an alternative one. The author calls this scalping, but that's not accurate. Scalping is buying up all of a new thing to create artificial scarcity to drive up prices. This is normal supply and demand economics and it's the nature of markets. What's disgusting is the market manipulation going on with the AI companies, Nvidia, and hyperscalers. That's not normal market stuff and that's the actual culprit.
    Reply