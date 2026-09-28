Proposed Pennsylvania law targets publishers that kill digital games — publishers must provide offline mode, an independent server patch, or a 25% minimum refund

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Pennsylvania is taking steps to protect its gamers.

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Sony’s announcement that it will cease physical disc production by 2028 has got many fans and users outraged and concerned about what will happen to digital-only games once their servers go offline. Because of this, one Pennsylvania state senator filed a bill that would compel publishers to find a way to ensure that gamers would always have access to their games, even if their online support has already ended. According to Local 21 News, Sen. John Kane (D), the Protect Our Games Act will require video game manufacturers to give their customers at least 60-day notice before ending access to the title.

More importantly, it says that these companies must provide at least one of these options to affected gamers: allow for offline gaming, patch the title so that it could still be used online independently of the game’s online servers, or to refund the title’s cost at an amount equal to its highest price in the past 12 months, which should also not be lower than 25% of its initial sale price. If this law passes, this will offer some protection to gamers who often have no choice but to accept a game company’s decision to end a title.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.