385TB video game archive saved by fans — Myrient has been '100% backed up' and validated, torrents being generated

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Last month, the site’s hosts announced a shutdown due to spiraling costs.

Descent II hits 30
Descent II hits 30 (Image credit: GOG)

A member of the Save Myrient community has announced that the colossal video games archive has been “100% backed up!” This retro-gaming resource was on the precipice of collapsing last month after collection admins revealed that insufficient funding, rising costs, and abusive download managers were taking a heavy toll on the operation. Costs concerns were particularly strong with skyrocketing RAM, SSD, and hard drive prices.

As for getting the mirror up and operational, remember the original site doesn’t get decommissioned until the end of this month. However, with the 385TB resource now backed up, work is underway “generating torrents and getting them available.”

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