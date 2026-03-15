40-year-old Arcade classic shoot ‘em up Gradius gets pure ASCII PC remake — you can even save your gaming screenshots as .TXT files

A developer has completely rebuilt the classic Gradius arcade game, first introduced in 1985, using ASCII. The newly launched Steam PC game page boasts that Battle for Asciion “is not just styled like text — it is text.” Nevertheless, the recorded on-screen action shows this 'bullets flying horizontal' scrolling shoot ‘em up shares many of the lures of the old-school pixel-based original. As a 2026 bonus, the reimagined ASCII Gradius remake is very RAMpocalypse-friendly, with its recommended specs of a mere dual-core 2.0 GHz CPU and 4GB of RAM.

BATTLE FOR ASCIION - A Real ASCII Text Shoot 'Em Up (Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

“There are no sprites, no textures, no PNGs hidden behind the scenes,” the Battle for Asciion devs assure gamers. “What you see on screen is literal text.” This doesn’t mean the pace of the action is restrained in any way, though. Videos show the game running fast and fluid, and in some ways, it's surprisingly detailed.

As shoot ‘em up aficionados might expect, your ASCII ship in the game can be upgraded through stages to wield spectacular firepower. Moreover, there are five long stages, with giant end-of-level bosses to contend with, to beat the Battle for Ascension.

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