Atari revives 39 Activision games on cartridges that run seamlessly across five decades of hardware — Ultimate Deluxe collection that includes every title costs a wild $999.96

Atari has officially unveiled the Atari x Activision Collection, a compilation featuring 39 classic Activision games on physical cartridges. An individual cartridge starts at $34.98, while the Ultimate Deluxe Set, which includes all 39 games, costs up to $999.96. Atari and Activision's latest collaboration brings the nostalgia and value of a physical cartridge to long-time retro fans and new gamers who want to relive the classics.

At a time when major manufacturers like Sony are giving up on physical media, it is refreshing to see Atari stepping up to keep the tradition of owning your games alive. Many gamers still appreciate physical media, which often goes beyond a simple disc or cartridge. Extras, such as unique artwork or packaging, matter to many collectors.

Although Atari is bringing back an impressive lineup of 39 Activision titles, only a select group, including Pitfall!, River Raid, Megamania, Enduro, Kaboom!, H.E.R.O., Keystone Kapers, Private Eye, Pressure Cooker, River Raid II, The Activision Decathlon, and Pitfall II: Lost Caverns, will arrive as Standard Editions. These Standard Editions are priced at $34.99 each and include a sleek black cartridge and a newly designed, full-color manual.

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The Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, retails for $249.99 and comes in four different collections: Treasure, Speed, Secrets, and Victory. Each collection includes 10 games, except one, which has only nine. The Deluxe Edition, as the name implies, features deluxe editions of Activision titles on vibrant, colorful cartridges that will stand out in any collection. The Deluxe Edition also includes 10 woven patches and 10 enamel pins, plus a special collector slipcase to house the games.

Atari x Activision Collection

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Launch Date Games Titles Included Treasure Collection November 2026 10 Pitfall! River Raid MegaMania Dragster Freeway Grand Prix Chopper Command Sky Jinks Barnstorming Dolphin Speed Collection Spring 2027 10 Enduro H.E.R.O. The Activision Decathlon Boxing Checkers Fishing Derby Skiing Laser Blast Stampede Tennis Secrets Collection Summer 2027 9 Keystone Kapers Kaboom! Private Eye Starmaster Spider Fighter Seaquest Bridge Oink! Ice Hockey Secrets Collection Fall 2027 10 Pitfall II: Lost Caverns River Raid II Pressure Cooker Plaque Attack Robot Tank Crackpots Frostbite Beamrider Cosmic Commuter Space Shuttle: A Journey Into Space

The Ultimate Deluxe Set, priced at $999.96, represents the pinnacle of the Atari x Activision Collection. The ultra-premium package includes all 39 classic Activision titles, combining the content of all four Deluxe Sets into one big collection. Building on everything offered in the Deluxe Edition, the Ultimate Deluxe Set adds 12 exclusive metal trading cards and a yet-to-be-announced collectible item.

All game cartridges included in the Atari x Activision Collection are fully compatible with the original Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 as well as the more modern Atari 2600+ and Atari 7800+ consoles.

If you want only one or two specific titles from the Atari x Activision Collection, buying individual cartridges is the most affordable option. However, if you are going to buy more than seven, the Deluxe Edition offers significant savings. You end up paying just $24.99 per game instead of the standard $34.99, a discount of up to 29% per title. The Ultimate Deluxe Set will not save you much compared with buying the Deluxe Sets individually. However, you do get the extra goodies and free shipping.

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Pre-orders for the Standard Edition cartridges, the Treasure Collection, and the Ultimate Deluxe Set are officially up on Atari's website. These will ship in November 2026. The Speed Collection, Secrets Collection, and Victory Collection, on the other hand, will not be available until Spring 2027, Summer 2027, and Fall 2027, respectively.

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