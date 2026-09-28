Demon's Souls reaches 40-50 FPS on private PS5 emulator with accurate graphics — KyTyPS5 surges from unplayable 1-2 FPS in just three weeks, new milestone comes only three weeks after the game barely booted

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As one Reddit commenter put it, "hate-fueled progression."

Demon&#039;s Souls
(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Few projects in the software world have experienced such rapid evolution as PlayStation 5 emulation. A few hours ago, a video popped up of Demon's Souls Remake running at 40-50 FPS, seemingly with accurate graphics. Coincidentally or not, only scant months after Sony ditched physical releases of games — an announcement that landed as well as the Hindenburg — progress on KyTyPS5, SharpEmu, and AnyPS5 has gone into overdrive.

KyTyPS5 Demon's Souls Remake 40 to 50 fps - YouTube KyTyPS5 Demon's Souls Remake 40 to 50 fps - YouTube
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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    Where do you find such obscure games and why should 99% of the garners who never heard of them care??

    And since when is 40 FPS the holy grail on any platform?
    Reply
  • usertests
    PEnns said:
    Where do you find such obscure games and why should 99% of the garners who never heard of them care??

    And since when is 40 FPS the holy grail on any platform?
    Demon's Souls is not an obscure game, what's being emulated here is the remake for PS5:
    Demon's Souls introduced many of the core elements that would define the Soulslike genre and it has since been cited as one of the greatest games of all time. Its success led to the spiritual successor series Dark Souls. FromSoftware's relationship with Sony would lead to the release of Bloodborne and Déraciné, while a remake of the same name was released in 2020 for the PlayStation 5.
    I think 30 FPS is the minimum target you want to hit to be considered playable (e.g. 720p30 on the Steam Deck), 40-50 FPS is relevant (48 FPS is usually the minimum VRR, and it's double the cinematic 24 FPS frame rate, see Peter Jackson and The Hobbit). And then 60 FPS is the actual holy grail.
    Reply
  • PEnns
    usertests said:
    Demon's Souls is not an obscure game, what's being emulated here is the remake for PS5:

    I think 30 FPS is the minimum target you want to hit to be considered playable (e.g. 720p30 on the Steam Deck), 40-50 FPS is relevant (48 FPS is usually the minimum VRR, and it's double the cinematic 24 FPS frame rate, see Peter Jackson and The Hobbit). And then 60 FPS is the actual holy grail.
    Thanks for elaborating! 👍
    Reply