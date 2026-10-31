Developer builds a complete Intel 486 PC emulator in a browser — 100% pure-JavaScript Retro486 includes modular tabs for screen, motherboard, storage, expansion cards, and more

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There’s FreeDOS and classic games like Doom ready to play around with, or you can use your own disk images.

Retro486 Modular Browser PC
(Image credit: Jan de Jager)
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Developer Jan de Jager has created a full Intel 486 PC system in a browser. On the e486-web GitHub page, de Jager boasts that the emulator is coded in 100% pure JavaScript. The project’s fuller title is the Retro486 Modular Browser PC. Claude gets a development credit, so we guess you could say e486-web was (partially) vibe-coded.

The live demo you can boot with a single click is impressive, with tabs to interact with and configure your browser-based, dependency-free Intel 80486DX2-66 PC in a browser. The first tab is dubbed the CRT monitor, and this is where you will spend the most time using the command line, apps, and games. However, it is also very appealing to be able to adjust your PC configuration in the tabs for Motherboard & Slots, Storage Bay, Custom Card Studio, and System & Diagnostics.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Flyfisherman
    Interesting—I like it when people are creative. To be a bit boring: You could also download MS-DOS 4 for free and run it using the free VMware Player, which works perfectly well.
    https://www.techspot.com/downloads/1969-vmware-player.html
    VMware Workstation Player:

    You can download the official, legally cleared code, documentation, and disk images directly from the Official Microsoft MS-DOS GitHub Repository: https://github.com/microsoft/ms-dos
    Mv
    Reply