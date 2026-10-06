Doom and Super Mario Bros converted into a VHS tape FMV game — it looks and sounds authentic but suffers from familiar FMV-interaction limitations

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FPGA-driven FMV-interactive version of Doom was inspired by the disappointing 1987 ActionMax gaming video console.

An FPGA-driven FMV-interactive version of Doom
(Image credit: Throaty Mumbo)

A TechTuber, disappointed with a 1980s VHS tape-based gaming video console, decided to brew up a superior system backed by modern tech such as a DE1-SoC FPGA board and a Raspberry Pi RP2350 MCU. The video below documents Throaty Mumbo’s frustrations with the old ActionMax (1987) VHS-connected system and his progress in building a modern VHS-based FMV-enhanced gaming system that plays versions of Super Mario Bros. and Doom.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.