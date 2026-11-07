EA producer found 20,000 archival media assets in secret physical vault at its HQ — Betacam, VHS, and D1 tapes among 6000 assets digitized to remaster seven classic games

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This game preservation journey started with an accidental find.

Wing Commander III
(Image credit: Electronic Arts/Steam)
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Jim Vessella, a Senior Producer at the EA Partner teams at Electronic Arts, stumbled upon EA’s secret physical media vault at the company’s Redwood Shores campus. This wasn't just any storage room containing copies of old games; instead, it held nearly 20,000 archival media assets stored in various media, including Betacam, VHS, D1, Film Reels, CD-ROMs, and more. Vessella discovered it in 2022 and spent the next six months outside of his working hours unpacking the room. He was eventually joined by Greg Roensch, who worked with the EA Story initiative, which is the company’s own preservation project, and reorganized the room chronologically. From there, EA shared how this effort turned from an archival project into a remaster of several classic titles.

Vessella, who also worked on the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection in 2019, built a proposal to digitize the room once it was organized, with efforts starting in 2024. Two years later, the team working on the project had digitized 6,000 media assets and 2,500 hours of historical footage, including the Master Source tapes for the Wing Commander and Road Rash franchises. This has allowed the team to build Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger: 30th Anniversary Edition using those original master tapes. But more than just putting in new footage in the game, Vessella reached out to the Wing Commander community to help make the game playable on modern systems. This included Matt Wells (Mash), who built an Enhancement Patch for the Kilrathi Saga version of the game released in 1996, Owen “ODVS” Davies, who advised the EA team on full-motion video (FMV) restoration for some damaged tapes, and Ben “LOAF” Lesnick, who tweaked the game to fix the infamous insta-kill missile spam in Wing Commander IV.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WonkoTheSaneUK
    If you already own the original versions on GOG, they added "Legacy" to the titles & automatically added these "Anniversary Edition" releases to your library for free.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    But more than just putting in new footage in the game, Vessella reached out to the Wing Commander community to help make the game playable on modern systems. This included Matt Wells (Mash), who built an Enhancement Patch for the Kilrathi Saga version of the game released in 1996, Owen “ODVS” Davies, who advised the EA team on full-motion video (FMV) restoration for some damaged tapes, and Ben “LOAF” Lesnick, who tweaked the game to fix the infamous insta-kill missile spam in Wing Commander IV.

    this is how you do it.


    Asking the dedicated community to help in your project.
    Reply