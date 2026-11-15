Enthusiast builds a working 486 DX2 retro PC on a breadboard in just 16 days, immediately runs Doom — build includes a 66 MHz Intel chip and custom five-inch 3D-printed display

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A super-thick bezel ‘CRT style’ monitor has been 3D printed and assembled to match it.

Handmade breadboard 486 DX2 retro PC plays Doom
(Image credit: @nagakurage)
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An app engineer has showcased his homemade breadboard 486 DX2 PC running Doom. The intricate explosion-of-wires system build appears to have taken just 16 days, with the first appearance of the legendary Intel CPU on @nagakurage’s timeline on October 24, and a video demo of some fragging in Doom published on November 9. Moreover, the Tokyo-based app engineer behind the project also developed and made a bezelicious ‘CRT monitor’ to go with the homemade early-90s-era gaming beast.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.