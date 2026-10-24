YouTuber escapes the modern AI tech market by recreating his 1996 PC — nostalgia build relies on manual motherboard jumpers and a 2GB hard drive

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Pentium MMX
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These days, it's exceedingly difficult not to be jaded and weary about the tech market. Memory, graphics cards, and now storage are becoming impossible to obtain; there's basically no new consumer hardware being released; and there's AI everywhere. Technology YouTuber TrashBench (TB), too, is tired and was harkening back to the halcyon days when everything was fresh and straightforward — so he went back in time with a retro build.

More specifically, he recreated a facsimile of the first machine his parents bought him in 1996 when he was a wee lad, to play The Need for Speed: Special Edition — a PC-improved version of the first ever game in the series. According to the man, it was thanks to this machine that he fell in love with computers in general.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • stuff and nonesense
    Around that time - Pentium MMX 233 @ 266, 16MB, Tyan motherboard, ATI XPert @play, Soundblater 16, 19”HP monitor from the local computer fair..

    The machine felt incredibly fast.. until I got an Athlon a few years later.
    Reply