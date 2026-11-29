The ninth annual Atari Homebrew Awards, which honor new games hobbyists make for classic Atari consoles and computers, have been canceled this year over the abundance of AI-made games, according to a post by ZeroPage Homebrew host James Earl O’Brien. He says he’s found that most developers used AI at some level, and some have even been “releasing multiple games a week,” which has made it more difficult to judge and qualify games. He has no interest in giving awards out to “the output of large language models [but rather] only to humans who coded their own games.”

AI tools have changed retro game development “dramatically this year” with a “flood of new AI games,” creating “no path forward” aside from suspending the show. It’s not just AI-assisted creation but the tools being part of the process from testing to creating a game “whole cloth without one typed line of code.”

Setting AI-specific rules makes sense, but doing something like banning all AI would disqualify “a large swath of extremely talented coders,” who may have used the technology only in minor ways, such as automating repetitive tasks. Allowing all AI equally has its problems, as fully AI-coded games “made in a few days” would compete with hand-coded games “programmed over many months.” Threading the needle between the two has to rely on more than just the honor system, as some developers “would not say whether AI was used even after several pointed questions.”

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AI detection is also not accurate enough, especially as this is a moving target; “useless as [sic] worst and at best an ongoing cat and mouse game.” This problem is similar to that posed in academia and elsewhere, as plagiarism detection is an ongoing struggle. It even mimics cheating in games, where things are constantly evolving, and accusations can gather viral attention. Leaving the call to the public and the nomination committee instead would “inevitably lead to false positives and possible witch hunts,” the kind of community pile-on that often plays out unfairly on social media.

The eighth annual awards, held in February, were “brought to you by Atari, ZeroPage Homebrew and AtariAge.” Atari agreed to buy AtariAge, the long-running Atari fan site and forum, in 2023, and its founder, Albert Yarusso, joined Atari and continues to manage the site.

Yarusso chimed in on the thread, saying that he’s “not likely to completely exclude AI-related development from the forum,” but he wants such topics tagged “AI,” with a description of how AI was used. Three days later, he opened an Atari 2600 AI Development forum, moved several threads into it and required AI projects to carry an “AI Assisted” tag, with similar forums planned for other platforms after about a week. AI disclosure is something gaming hubs like Steam and itch.io have had to manage, too. The Atari homebrew scene isn’t the only retro community struggling with AI-made work this fall, as a game decompilation hub froze its leaderboard in October.

There will be no ninth show, but O’Brien says ZeroPage Homebrew streams and game coverage will continue “as per usual.” Once things “settle into a new normal,” he hopes to continue the tradition in future years.

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