GoldenEye 007 for N64 has been '100% decompiled' — success of half-decade project opens up possibilities for complex mods and ports

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One of the first ports based on this work is for PC, and it is currently being play tested.

GoldenEye 007 for N64 cart
(Image credit: Amazon renewed listing)

A reverse engineering and retro gaming enthusiast has finally succeeded in their goal of decompiling GoldenEye 007, the monumental James Bond adventure shooter from Rare. This half-decade project led by KholdFuzion reached 100% on its GitHub decompilation status page a few hours ago. The milestone opens the doors to a myriad of possibilities, including complex modifications of the original Nintendo 64 code, as well as ports to other systems.

GoldenEye 007 launched on the Nintendo 64 in August 1997, and was an immediate hit. It would also become one of the most influential titles in console gaming history. It brought fast, thrilling first-person shooting action to consoles, with multiplayer (up to four players on screen). Moreover, Rare broadened the traditional run-and-gun style game appeal by rewarding tactical play via in-game features like alarms, security cameras, and silenced weapons.

Eventually, GoldenEye 007 would sell over eight million cartridges for Nintendo and become the console’s third biggest-selling title. Its influence would be felt on later classics like Perfect Dark, as well as on other platforms in franchises like Halo and Call of Duty. So this decompilation project hitting 100% is a true milestone.

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For some more perspective, in 1997 dedicated 3D accelerators were only just starting to be added to PCs, with the earliest models from 3dfx and Nvidia luring the mainstream gamer. So slick and smooth 3D graphics on the N64 would have been stunning considering the console’s $199 ticket – similar in price to an early 3D accelerator for PC alone.

On the topic of PCs, the source article tips us off about a PC port of GoldenEye 007, based on this decompilation, already in the works. However, it advises against quick AI-led ports being spawned from the now freely available source. Instead, enthusiasts should wait until good human-built and tuned ports start to be released. With KholdFuzion’s foundational work finished, these should start to appear soon.

Recompilation projects are arriving thick and fast now, as an alternative to playing old games via emulators. We've seen prior claims of N64-to-PC conversions using this and similar technology. Earlier this year, we also reported on a cancelled Xbox 360 version of GoldenEye 007 getting recompiled for the PC.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thrus
    Now that all the work has been put in expect Nintendo to send legal notices to stop it. They like to wait to waste as much of their fan projects time as possible before trying to stop them.
    Reply
  • gamerk316
    thrus said:
    Now that all the work has been put in expect Nintendo to send legal notices to stop it. They like to wait to waste as much of their fan projects time as possible before trying to stop them.
    Clean room reverse engineering is protected under US law. And decomps/new engines are fine as long as they use the original assets.

    Simple example: The original DOOM64 PC port requires the original ROM file to work, in order to extract the copyrighted assets from it to keep everything above board.
    Reply
  • circadia
    gamerk316 said:
    Clean room reverse engineering is protected under US law. And decomps/new engines are fine as long as they use the original assets.
    doesn't stop Nintendo from trying it. Emulation is protected thanks to the Bleem! emulator v. Sony lawsuit, yet in 2024 Nintendo managed to still find a way to shut down Yuzu and Ryujinx anyway. If they can't argue that reverse engineering is unlawful they'll just find another way to shut things down.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    I am very thankful to see the number 100%.

    The only way to deal with Nintendo's odiousness is to work entirely in the dark - tell NOONE. Then at the end with full completion drop it on github or wherever. BAM. Now Nintendo has to eat it and it never goes away.

    Worst.

    Company.

    Ever.
    Reply
  • JamesJones44
    thrus said:
    Now that all the work has been put in expect Nintendo to send legal notices to stop it. They like to wait to waste as much of their fan projects time as possible before trying to stop them.
    Nintendo doesn't own the title in question. Rare and MGM own the rights to the title and software. Nintendo wouldn't have a leg to stand on nor would they likely care (it's not their IP)
    Reply
  • JamesJones44
    circadia said:
    doesn't stop Nintendo from trying it. Emulation is protected thanks to the Bleem! emulator v. Sony lawsuit, yet in 2024 Nintendo managed to still find a way to shut down Yuzu and Ryujinx anyway. If they can't argue that reverse engineering is unlawful they'll just find another way to shut things down.
    This is way different than trying to emulate Nintendo's IP. They don't own the title and don't have a hand in the software. I doubt Nintendo will do anything in this case.
    Reply
  • 8086
    Does anyone remember playing "Golden Eye: Source"?https://www.reddit.com/r/goldeneyesource/
    Reply