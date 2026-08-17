GoldenEye 007 for N64 has been '100% decompiled' — success of half-decade project opens up possibilities for complex mods and ports

A reverse engineering and retro gaming enthusiast has finally succeeded in their goal of decompiling GoldenEye 007, the monumental James Bond adventure shooter from Rare. This half-decade project led by KholdFuzion reached 100% on its GitHub decompilation status page a few hours ago. The milestone opens the doors to a myriad of possibilities, including complex modifications of the original Nintendo 64 code, as well as ports to other systems.

GoldenEye 007 launched on the Nintendo 64 in August 1997, and was an immediate hit. It would also become one of the most influential titles in console gaming history. It brought fast, thrilling first-person shooting action to consoles, with multiplayer (up to four players on screen). Moreover, Rare broadened the traditional run-and-gun style game appeal by rewarding tactical play via in-game features like alarms, security cameras, and silenced weapons.

Eventually, GoldenEye 007 would sell over eight million cartridges for Nintendo and become the console’s third biggest-selling title. Its influence would be felt on later classics like Perfect Dark, as well as on other platforms in franchises like Halo and Call of Duty. So this decompilation project hitting 100% is a true milestone.

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For some more perspective, in 1997 dedicated 3D accelerators were only just starting to be added to PCs, with the earliest models from 3dfx and Nvidia luring the mainstream gamer. So slick and smooth 3D graphics on the N64 would have been stunning considering the console’s $199 ticket – similar in price to an early 3D accelerator for PC alone.

On the topic of PCs, the source article tips us off about a PC port of GoldenEye 007, based on this decompilation, already in the works. However, it advises against quick AI-led ports being spawned from the now freely available source. Instead, enthusiasts should wait until good human-built and tuned ports start to be released. With KholdFuzion’s foundational work finished, these should start to appear soon.

Recompilation projects are arriving thick and fast now, as an alternative to playing old games via emulators. We've seen prior claims of N64-to-PC conversions using this and similar technology. Earlier this year, we also reported on a cancelled Xbox 360 version of GoldenEye 007 getting recompiled for the PC.

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