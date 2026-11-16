Hacker gets Doom running on a USB flash drive's built-in LCD, played by copying files — hacker dumps firmware from chip with scrubbed markings through an open debug port, then gets the game running with AI help

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Key presses turn into bursts of reads and writes to play the game.

Doom running on the color screen of a MOVESPEED flash drive, beside the words “USB DOOM” and a transfer status readout
(Image credit: Aaron Christophel / GitHub)
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Doom now runs on a USB flash drive’s built-in LCD and is played by copying files to and from it, as hardware hacker Aaron Christophel showed in a teardown video. The marking on the drive’s display chip had been removed, but an open debug port let him extract its firmware, which enabled identification. He was then able to use AI to reverse-engineer the hardware and get the game running on the drive’s screen.

DOOM on a USB Flash Drive - YouTube DOOM on a USB Flash Drive - YouTube
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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.