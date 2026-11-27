The 1980s and 90s are now classed as "nostalgic," and the decades of neon, dayglow clothes made from synthetic fibers, and cereal with far too much sugar are now providing an escape from 21st-century life. These are the deals that bring back nostalgia, provide entertainment, and decorate your desk space with toys that your kids know nothing of. We've been scouring the internet to find the best deals on retro tech, selecting them based on our in-depth knowledge gained from years of gaming and hoarding old tech.

Retro gaming consoles, handhelds, and even replica arcade cabinets are on sale. Relive the glory years when your high score reigned supreme, and you could get a meal for $5 and still have change for the arcades!

Do you prefer gaming on your PC? Then we have retro-inspired gaming peripherals and keyboards, as well as mice for you. We also cover retro and nostalgic décor for your gaming setup, including a rather fabulous LEGO Game Boy and some genuinely "floppy" disks.

So let's dig into the deals!

Consoles and Handhelds

Save 22% ($37) Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition: was $169.99 now $132.99 at Amazon This bright yellow Atari 2600+ brings back memories of playing Pac-Man with my family at Christmas. Compatible with Atari 2600 and 7800 cartridges from back in the day and modern cartridges, this console comes with a double-feature cartridge that contains a new arcade-style version of Pac-Man and the original 2600 version. You also get one wireless Atari game controller. Additional controllers can be purchased in the colors of Pac-Man ghosts.

Save 20% ($12.12) Divoom MiniToo Retro PC-Style Computer Speaker, Smart Pixel Screen: was $59.99 now $47.87 at Amazon It looks like a retro computer, but this is really a 90s-inspired mini Bluetooth speaker with a smart pixel screen, an alarm clock, and focus tools. It looks like a retro computer, but this is really a 90s-inspired mini Bluetooth speaker with a smart pixel screen, an alarm clock, and focus tools. Play your tunes via Bluetooth, USB audio, or via TF card. The 1.77-inch screen can show pixel art, time, and more via a companion app. This is a tiny retro PC for those who want to show their love for a long-since-passed era.

10% off with amazon coupon SNK 40th Anniversary NEOGEO MINI Arcade Console: $59.99 at Amazon I never owned a NeoGeo. Why? I was a teenager when they came out, and the games cost far too much for my pocket! This miniature recreation of a NeoGeo arcade cabinet sees 40 games (the average price of a Neo Geo game in the 1990s was $200, $8000 for all 40 games!) and includes the classics like Metal Slug, The King of Fighters and of course, Fatal Fury. The console has scaled versions of the original controls, a 3.5-inch screen, and runs on a USB-C power supply. Need a bigger screen? Connect via HDMI. External controllers, NeoGeo Mini Game controllers (available separately) can be used to retro game from the sofa!

My Arcade Street Fighter II Pocket Player Pro: was $39.99 now $28.99 at Best Buy Put M Bison, Vega, Ryu, and Chun-Li in your pocket and battle the world warriors as you commute to work! This handheld console comes with two versions of the popular brawler, Street Fighter II - Special Champion Edition and Super Street Fighter II. Super brings more fighters to the mix, offering new moves and strategies to bring down your opponents. This handheld unit features a 2.75-inch screen and a comfortable grip, so your dragon punch or yoga flame destroys your enemies.

Save 11% ($5) My Arcade Atari Pocket Player Pro: was $44.99 now $39.99 at Amazon With over 100 classic games in your pocket, your commute just became bearable. An officially licensed console, the Pocket Player Pro has classics such as Pong, Yars Revenge, Missile Command, and Breakout. You'll be swept away with classic gaming in the palm of your hand, with a high-resolution 2.75-inch screen and a headphone jack, which means you get all the glorious sounds of the golden age of gaming. My Arcade Pac-Man Pocket Player Pro is also available for $29.99.

Save 20% ($5.96) TinyCircuits Thumby: was $29.95 now $23.99 at Amazon What is this? A Nintendo Game Boy for ants? Joking aside, this GameBoy-styled console is tiny (0.7 x 0.3 x 1.2 inches!) and is powered by the Raspberry Pi Pico's RP2040 microcontroller. Programmable via a web interface, you can make your own games and demos to share with others. I've got one of these, and they are great fun to play with.

Arcade Cabinets

Save 14% ($10) My Arcade Micro Players Street Fighter 2: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Zangief, Dhalsim, Chun-Li, Ryu. If these names just brought back a flood of memories, then this little cabinet is for you. Street Fighter 2 was a global phenomenon in the 1990s, and I played it for MANY hours on my SNES. This tiny, authentically recreated arcade cabinet features a 3.25-inch screen and scaled controls that mirror the original layout. The cabinet is only 6.9 x 5.6 x 8.7 inches in size, and it will look great on your desk. Buy a couple and link up with a friend to decide who is the world warrior

Controllers / Keyboards / Mice

Save 15% ($7.24) Hyperkin Xbox 'DuchesS' Wired Controller for Xbox Series X: was $48.29 now $41.05 at Amazon The original Xbox came with "The Duke" controller, and unless you had huge hands, it was painful to play with. The "Duchess" is a smaller version of the famous controller, made for the Xbox Series X and your PC. The layout and aesthetic are so early 2000s, and I love it! Hall effect sticks, so no drift, a headphone jack, and bumpers that mimic the white and black buttons. All you need is Halo: Campaign Evolved, some Mountain Dew, and Cheetos, and you are back fragging newbs before class.

Save 17% ($7.50) 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for Xbox: was $44.99 now $37.49 at Amazon If you play retro games and more modern titles, then this is the controller for you. The overall shape is similar to the Super Nintendo, but it has the dual analog sticks and horns of a Sony PlayStation pad. This makes it useful for PlayStation emulation, SNES, and other 8/16-bit machines. But when you want to play newer titles, you won't need to reach for another pad, as this Xbox-designed pad will easily work on your PC! Best of all, this controller has Bluetooth, so you can game in comfort on your sofa!

Save 17% ($15) 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard: was $89.99 now $74.99 at Amazon This 87-key Bluetooth/2.4GHz/USB keyboard has all the retro vibes of a classic IBM-style keyboard, but without the huge price tag! You get a healthy dose of nostalgia in the aesthetics, but you get all the functionality that you need for a modern keyboard. Kailh Box Switch V2 White mechanical key switches, dye-sub PBT keycaps, and multiple connection options make this a great keyboard for retro computing and getting work done. The two large A and B "super" buttons can be programmed to do anything, probably to switch to Excel when the boss comes back into the office, saving you from a retro gaming dismissal.

Save 10% ($12.45) 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard: was $119.99 now $107.54 at Amazon An OG Xbox-inspired 87-key keyboard with RGB backlight! Translucent plastics were all the rage in the 1990s, and while the OG Xbox didn't have a translucent case until the Crystal, this keyboard is a homage to an era of carefree gaming! We get 87 keys with Kailh Jellyfish X switches, double-layered ABS keycaps, and a lovely translucent green plastic shell! The colored cursor keys are beautiful. Yes, we get the A and B super buttons that you can program to be any key, handy if you need to really make a point!

extra 20% off with amazon coupon Lofree Touch PBT Wireless Mouse with USB Receiver, Bluetooth: $64.99 at Amazon Looking like something that Syd Mead would have designed for Aliens or Blade Runner, this wireless rechargeable mouse has swappable buttons (it uses standard keycap stems) and can be used in wired, 2.4 GHz, and Bluetooth modes. It screams retro and would look great on your desk. The DPI is adjustable from 800-2400 in 200 DPI increments, so you could use it for gaming, but it'll probably be retro gaming with Doom, Dark Forces, or Sim City...right?

8Bitdo N30 2.4Ghz Wireless Mouse: $29.99 at Amazon If the Nintendo NES were merged in some telepod / transporter accident with a wireless mouse, the 8-bit do N30 would be the result. You get a 2.4GHz wireless mouse in a NES-inspired case, and there is even a D-pad on the side. The mouse buttons are very similar to the NES controller, as is the case color. It may not be a Logitech MX Master 4, but it is fun!

Nostalgic Decoration

Save 17% ($13.50) Brickkk Retro Computer: was $79.99 now $66.49 at Amazon Build a 1990s PC without using a screwdriver! A construction kit for those of us old enough to remember doing this for real back in the 1990s! Build a desktop PC along with a CD-ROM drive, ISA / PCI cards, and a power supply, then crown the build with a monitor that has interchangeable screens and a keyboard/mouse combo. The PC measures 18.9 x 20 x 24 cm; it will look great on your shelf! Mac fans, you can pick up this Zuru building kit for under $10. I've got one, and it is really cute!

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If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, Gaming chair deals, PC building tool deals, PC peripherals deals, filament and resin deals, motherboard deals, CPU cooler deals, PC case deals, Dell and Alienware deals, USB charger deals, and laptop PC deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.

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