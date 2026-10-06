Madlad applies DLSS 5 to the original Duke Nukem and Pong — tens of games tested with outcomes ranging from trippy to genuinely interesting

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"It wasn't supposed to do that" was never a great deterrent for geeks.

Duke Nukem DLSS5
(Image credit: Apogee / Valery Kryzhanovsky)

Nvidia's highly advanced DLSS 5 photographic realism injector has been discussed to death and back. The internet has largely made peace with what the technology is and what it isn't, but that's not stopping anyone from adding DLSS 5 in places where it definitely wasn't meant to go: old DOS games like the original 1991 Duke Nukem, and even the 1972 Pong.

Valery Kryzhanovsky is the man who embarked on a mission to use the tech with old games, and the results are visible on his YouTube channel. His testing comprises most every type of game ranging from 2D platformers and RPGs, up to contemporary titles like The Witcher 3 and Marvel's Spider-.Man. If you want to try your hand at the same activity, he provides a blog post with instructions and some downloadables.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.