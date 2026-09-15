Minecraft Legacy gets rewritten in C++ for PS2 and Wii ports — code is tuned so it works well even on the PS2’s meager 32MB of RAM
The game is based on the Minecraft Java 1.2.5 source code, and has been tested on emulators and original hardware.
Games optimization specialist OptiProjects (AKA OptiJeugos) has released a new port of Minecraft Legacy for the Sony PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii consoles. The project is based on the Minecraft Java 1.2.5 source code, rewritten in C++, and using a recreated legacy console interface (machine translation). Even on the quarter-century-old PS2 with its cramped 32MB of RAM, the OptiCraft Heritage Edition runs at 15-30 fps. Check out the video demo embedded below.
Minecraft is one of the best-selling games of all time, with sales above $400 million according to an Entertainment Weekly report earlier this year. Meanwhile, the PS2 is the best-selling home console in history, with 160 million units shifted worldwide. When Minecraft first launched, the PS2 had already been kicking around for close to a decade and was rapidly reaching retirement age. Thus the Minecraft PS2 game release was never a thing (it did launch on PS3 in 2013-14). Similarly, the Wii got overlooked by Minecraft's publishers, with the Wii U only getting the game in late 2014.
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Windows PC (Java Edition 1.2.5)
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PS2 (OptiCraft Heritage)
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Wii (OptiCraft Heritage)
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Engine / Language
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Java
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C++ (native port)
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C++ (native port)
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Hardware / RAM
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Min. ~2GB recommended for era
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32MB system RAM
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~88MB available RAM
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Chunks / draw distance
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Scalable, (usually 8–16+ chunks)
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2 chunks
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4 chunks
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Performance
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Often 60+ FPS on period PCs
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15–30 FPS
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15–60 FPS
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Controls
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Keyboard + mouse
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DualShock 2
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Wii Remote / Classic Controller
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Interface
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Original 1.2.5 UI
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Recreated Legacy interface
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Recreated Legacy interface
Ponder over the features and performance comparison table we have nailed together, above. You can see how tightly the PS2 version is constrained by its hardware limitations. In comparison the Wii version is significantly more comfortable. Moreover, the Wii version has experimental online gaming functionality.
If you are interested in enjoying some retro Minecrafting on your old PS2 or Wii, or emulators for either system head on over to the official OptiProjects page linked top for your downloads. Those aiming to play on original hardware will need to be able to load .ELF files from USB (on PS2), or access the game via SD card and the Homebrew Channel (on Wii). To my knowledge that means your PS2 or Wii must be soft or hard modded to play homebrew code.
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.