Minecraft Legacy gets rewritten in C++ for PS2 and Wii ports — code is tuned so it works well even on the PS2’s meager 32MB of RAM

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The game is based on the Minecraft Java 1.2.5 source code, and has been tested on emulators and original hardware.

Minecraft Legacy for the Sony PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii
(Image credit: OptiProjects)

Games optimization specialist OptiProjects (AKA OptiJeugos) has released a new port of Minecraft Legacy for the Sony PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii consoles. The project is based on the Minecraft Java 1.2.5 source code, rewritten in C++, and using a recreated legacy console interface (machine translation). Even on the quarter-century-old PS2 with its cramped 32MB of RAM, the OptiCraft Heritage Edition runs at 15-30 fps. Check out the video demo embedded below.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.