Hardware-accurate NeoGeo AES+ delayed to late 2027 due to memory shortage — decision driven by surging demand and AI-driven RAM crunch

Plaion's release of the NeoGeo AES+, a contemporary, hardware-level 1:1 replica of SNK's evergreen NeoGeo console, is being delayed by 10 months, with a new September 16, 2027 release date. Predictably, Plaion says the main reason is the AI-driven RAM shortage, though it remarks that demand is higher than expected.

Unlike nearly every other modern console re-release, the AES+ is intended to be an exact, 100% compatible replica of the original, by way of physical hardware rather than emulation software. Plaion says it's using dedicated ASIC chips and presumably contemporary clones of processors like the Motorola 68000 and Zilog Z80A.

The team counts long-time MiSTER core developer Jotego among its staff, lending serious pedigree to the project and assuaging concerns about whether the AES+ will perform just like the original. They're even going as far as using 5 V power delivery to be directly compatible with the original cartridges.

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(Image credit: Plaion / SNK)

It's expected that every game cartridge from the original NeoGeo AES (Advanced Entertainment System) home console will work on the AES+, and there are modern third-party adapters for using original arcade cartridges. Plaion is re-releasing ten iconic games in cartridge form, including Metal Slug, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Pulstar, and King of Fighters 2002.

The NeoGeo was the greatest 2D arcade/home system that ever existed (according to me), with production lasting for 14 years from 1990 to 2004. It had a number of "firsts," being the first system that used the same exact hardware for the home version as it did inside an arcade cabinet, with nothing but the form factor, the name (AES vs. MVS), and a defeatable lockout mechanism as a distinction. Arcade operators loved the then-new swappable cartridge system, and there were variants that could hold four games that were switchable on the fly.

The AES also marked the appearance of memory cards for save games, and that came with a serious arcade joystick, unlike its competitors' gamepads. Every home console release at the time promised "arcade-quality games in your home," but only the Neo Geo actually delivered.

(Image credit: Plaion / SNK)

Of course, all this goodness had a small problem: the AES cost $399.99, or $1,028 in today's dollars — for just the base system with the one joystick and no games. The Gold package with two sticks, one game, and a memory card would set buyers back a cool $649.99, or $1,671 today.

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The technical reasons for the NeoGeo's longevity are quite straightforward: it was ridiculously overpowered from the start. Its architecture covered almost every possible use case and lent itself well to most every type of 2D game. The NeoGeo packed a total of seven processors and co-processors, and a GPU with a 24-bit bus, capable of 3840 simultaneous colors across 380 sprites. The graphics chip also had hardware scaling and used an unconventional but effective vertical-strip sprite mechanism, unlike tile maps of the era.

The expandable storage also played a big part in longevity, with late-day cartridges storing as much as 716 Mb, or 89.5 MB. The only notable omission is the lack of a direct-to-screen drawing mechanism (aka framebuffer), precluding Doom ports — but as always, people are finding a way regardless.

If you're looking to order a NeoGeo AES+, the base model with the console and one stick will set you back $249.99 (or 199.99€), an affordable amount considering a decent joystick can cost $75-100 on its own. The Anniversary Edition comes in a white finish, with Metal Slug, a wireless joystick, and a memory card, for $349.99 (or 299.99€). Finally, the Ultimate Edition comes with all ten re-released games, two joysticks (one wired, one wireless), and a gamepad, for $999.99 (or 899.99€).

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