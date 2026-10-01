PS3 emulator devs warn of fake Blu-ray drives on Newegg and AliExpress — ‘Beware of fake Blu-ray drives’ devs warn retrogamers. scammers use spoofed firmware to disguise older mechanisms in high-end shells

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The developers of the Sony PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 have warned their social media followers about “a recent influx of fake Blu-ray drives.” According to the emulator devs, scammers are putting inferior optical disc mechanisms in higher-end Blu-ray drives for extra profit. Such skuillduggery could directly affect potential RPCS3 users, looking to ensure any Blu-ray drive they buy is compatible with the emulator.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.