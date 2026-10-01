PS3 emulator devs warn of fake Blu-ray drives on Newegg and AliExpress — ‘Beware of fake Blu-ray drives’ devs warn retrogamers. scammers use spoofed firmware to disguise older mechanisms in high-end shells

The developers of the Sony PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 have warned their social media followers about “a recent influx of fake Blu-ray drives.” According to the emulator devs, scammers are putting inferior optical disc mechanisms in higher-end Blu-ray drives for extra profit. Such skuillduggery could directly affect potential RPCS3 users, looking to ensure any Blu-ray drive they buy is compatible with the emulator.

⚠️ BEWARE OF FAKE BLU-RAY DRIVES! ⚠️There has been a recent influx of fake Blu-ray drives. These fakes use older drives that cannot read PS3 discs, with enclosures and packaging for higher-end models, plus spoofed firmware.Learn how to spot fakes:https://t.co/IoIlSPWRc1September 30, 2026

“BEWARE OF FAKE BLU-RAY DRIVES!” warn the RPCS3 devs. “There has been a recent influx of fake Blu-ray drives. These fakes use older drives that cannot read PS3 discs, with enclosures and packaging for higher-end models, plus spoofed firmware.” The team also helpfully links to a wiki with images and details to help you know if you acquired a “fake drive.”

Telltale signs that you have a fake Blu-ray can include misspelled words on the drive label, misaligned logos, incorrect manufacturing dates, and the covering of certain PCB markings. We guess that another symptom that RPCS3 users might notice is that their supposedly compatible Blu-ray drive won’t work properly with the emulator.

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Example details seen on fake drive hardware. Spot the mistakes. (Image credit: wiki redump info

Blu-ray drought

In 2026, after 20 years of commercial availability, the hardware options for living room Blu-ray players and PC drives are narrowing due to the withdrawal of several big brands from these markets. Media makers are dwindling, too. Meanwhile, interest in the highest-capacity consumer optical standard for media playback and backups is rising. The price of HDDs and SSDs in 2026 has also resulted in increased numbers of computer enthusiasts looking at Blu-ray storage.

So, what should those on the lookout for a Blu-ray drive do? According to the RPCS3 experts the best way to keep out of the reach of scammers is to only order from stores with good buyer protection. The above-linked Wiki warns specifically against buying your next Blu-ray drive from Newegg or AliExpress marketplaces. Unfortunately, we’ve now got another piece of tech to add to the beware-of-scams list.

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