Rare archival footage tours the CompUSA NYC store in November 2000 — soak up some Y2K Pentium III, Athlon, PowerPC, Windows Me, chunky laptop, and bulging CRT nostalgia in glorious 360p

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Footage was filmed when Presarios and iMacs with translucent acrylic cases ruled the retail world.

Scene from CompUSA a quarter century ago
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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A video purported to be “authentic, original 360p footage captured inside a CompUSA retail store in New York City” has been shared on YouTube, allowing retro computing fans to step back in time to November 2000. This was the Windows Me, Pentium III, and Athlon era, dominated by computers constructed using a lot of translucent plastics and beige boxes already a distant memory. However, computer stores like this bulged with displays and fast-selling stock before internet shopping would start to eat many of these businesses away.

The video reveals a nostalgic CompUSA, greeted by a wall of CRT monitors. The store looks crowded and almost chaotic with peripherals, PCs, and devices - and boxes filling a lot of space in the aisles.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.