Researcher ports Doom to $8,000 Hasselblad X2D — 100-mp medium-format camera uses touchscreen for directional control, shutter button to fire weapon

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The latest version of this professional camera costs nearly $8,000.

Doom on a Hasselblad X2C
(Image credit: u/rrRadium/Reddit)

An independent camera researcher experimenting with the firmware for expensive camera brands like Hasselblad and Ricoh just built software that lets photographers play Doom directly on the X2D. This feature is part of the Hasselblad-X-System-CIM-Firmware-Research-Feature-Extensions repository on GitHub, which also experiments with capabilities that factory units don’t come with. The creator, Radium Wang, says that this only contains source code, offline tools, tests, and sanitized research findings, and it seems that it’s not meant to “level up” the expensive camera.

Doom running on a Hasselblad X2D.
 from r/hasselblad
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.