Retro Atari VCS platform will end with the closure of its software store in February 2027 — OS update will be released removing reliance on Atari servers and opening up homebrew development

News
By
Published

The modern VCS with its AMD APU-powered architecture only received a tepid response when it arrived in 2021.

Atari VCS
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
0

After years of delays, Atari released its reimagined hybrid VCS console-PC in mid-2021. Now the modern Linux-based AMD APU-powered device is being officially retired with the firm’s decision to shut down the Atari VCS software store early next year (scroll to the end of the page to see the October 21-dated announcement). It isn’t all bad news; the machine already had a PC mode users could take advantage of. But after the store closes, Atari says it will “make an OS update available that allows you to migrate all functionality to your local machine, removing any dependencies on Atari infrastructure for authentication and software.” All players will also get access to an Atari Homebrew App to let users build and add new games independently.

(Image credit: Future)
Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.