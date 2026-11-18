A new device on Kickstarter claims to make Game Boy cartridges relevant again by playing soundtracks from your favorite classic Nintendo games. The Retro Song Bird is a box-shaped speaker that supports Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges, with support for over 1,900 games. Simply inserting a cartridge into the speaker gives you access to all soundtracks and sound effects, which can be controlled using onboard physical controls including next, previous, and volume.

The Retro Song Bird also comes with a 3.5mm stereo line-out and a USB Type-C port in case you want to connect to other audio equipment. According to the developer, it offers accurate, register-level sound emulation and can be used to sample and remix music from your Game Boy cartridges. It exposes all four audio channels (two square, wave, noise) as separate USB audio streams that can be imported into a DAW. This allows you to isolate individual melodies, waveforms, and sound effects from old games to create your own melodies. There’s even support for LSDj for playing saved chiptune tracks, while two Retro Song Bird units can be synced for DJ-style performances using Game Boy cartridges instead of traditional records.

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In addition to playing retro video game soundtracks, the Retro Song Bird also supports the Game Boy Camera, allowing you to use it as a webcam offering a glorious 128×112 pixels resolution and 5 frames per second speed. Other features include the ability to back up and restore save files, ROMs, flash writable carts, and export any soundtrack or sound effect as WAV onto your PC. The listing also includes other abilities, including an Alarm Mode, a record of every cartridge you've ever plugged in, an open API for developers, and over-the-air updates.

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The Retro Song Bird is currently available to back on Kickstarter, with the standard model starting at $79. The introductory $59 Early Bird offer has already sold out, while the developer is also offering a two-unit bundle for $150. Shipments are expected to begin in April 2027.

The developer notes that only a handful of hand-assembled prototypes currently exist and that the hardware and design still need some refinements. The project also faces potential manufacturing challenges, including component availability, finding suitable manufacturing partners, and producing injection-molded enclosures. Like any other Kickstarter campaign, delivery timelines are subject to change, and backers should be aware that there is no guarantee the finished product will ship as planned.

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