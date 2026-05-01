Slimline Commodore 64C Ultimate Edition computers go up for pre-order — firm reintroduces the C64’s sleeker 1986-1994 styling across the range

Retro computing fans with a love of Commodore now have three more C64 Ultimate products to choose from. The reborn and revitalized Commodore has announced that it will be producing the C64C Ultimate Edition, leveraging the slimmed-down chassis design originally used by machines between 1986 and 1994. Interestingly, the new C64C Ultimate chassis will be made using original Commodore injection molds and tooling. Readers may also be interested in the pre-order pricing of the ‘modernized’ machines, starting at $299 for the BASIC Beige model.

After a globe-spanning journey from Asia to the U.S., a Texas rediscovery, and a Kickstarter comeback, the original 1986 C64C molds are home!Forty years later, they’re back at #Commodore, doing exactly what they were built for: making official C64C cases. We sent Peri to the… pic.twitter.com/lXBcX28iOtApril 30, 2026

The Commodore 64 Ultimate we reviewed last year was based on the original ‘breadbin’ style devices, which launched in 1982. However, the iconic home computing firm admits that “for many users,” their nostalgia is “intrinsically tied to the C64C.”

Commodore hasn’t just gone out and gotten a compact case redesigned or fabbed from some hobbyist 3D printing source files. The blog about the new C64C boasts that “Commodore has reacquired the original injection tooling that was used to create the plastic housing of the original 40 years ago.” Moreover, the firm has access to original injection molding tooling.

“The C64C molding was created using a 2-point flow pattern that resulted in the plastic cooling unevenly in the original production run, creating faint, semi-circular flow marks that have largely gone unnoticed,” said Peri Fractic, President and CEO and Chief Product Officer, Commodore. “By using the original tooling, we’re even bringing these back. Today, these newly formed marks are a seal of authenticity – the unmistakable signature of genuine Commodore parts born from original molds.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Commodore (Image credit: Commodore

Under the hood of the new C64C machines, you’ll find the same high-performance recreation of the original Commodore 64, driven in as accurately as possible using FPGA technology. The computing experience will be exactly the same as with the C64U we reviewed.

For icing on the nostalgia cake, fans will notice that, in parallel to the C64U lineup, C64C machines will also be available in BASIC Beige, the translucent Starlight Edition, and the opulent gold Founder’s Edition. For a limited time, these will be up for pre-order priced at $299, $349, and $499, respectively. Unfortunately, Commodore says shipping will only “begin in late 2026,” with the pre-orders page hinting at a late September shipment of the first batch (295 pre-order slots left at the time of writing).

Lastly, Commodore wants to remind retro fans that this is just the latest announcement from its busy roadmap for 2026. We can still look forward to “a number of new initiatives in the coming months,” including new platforms and accessories.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.