Once upon a time, graphics chip vendors made small applications to demonstrate the power of their new hardware. The most accessible were those from 3dfx, ATI Technologies, NVIDIA, and Matrox, since these were the companies dominating PC graphics at the time. If you're nostalgic for that era, you've got to check out this GPU Demo Gallery, because the enterprising creator Archit 'arkits' Khode has ported 36 classic PC graphics card demos to the web, and you can view them right in your browser.

The GPU Demo Gallery homepage. You can click through to each demo and view them live in your browser. (Image credit: arkits)

It's hard to appreciate from a modern perspective, but in the early 1990s, high-end real-time 3D graphics were largely the domain of specialized workstations costing tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. By the middle of the decade, companies like 3dfx, Rendition, and VideoLogic (known for PowerVR) were promising to bring hardware-accelerated 3D graphics with filtered textures to ordinary PCs at interactive frame rates for a few hundred bucks. It was honestly hard to believe.

So what's the simplest way to prove your hardware can do what you say it can? Make a demo and actually show it running in person on your hardware. Developing a full game takes a tremendous amount of time, money, and expertise, but a focused tech demo can concentrate on a particular feature or rendering technique and show it off without needing all the systems that make a game playable. And so the GPU tech demo was born.

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The Radeon 9700 "Pipe Dream" demo was one of the most impressive things I'd ever seen on a PC in 2002. The song is great too! (Image credit: Animusic/AMD)

"Demos" have a long culture going back way before the 3D accelerator. The "demo scene" (now often written as one word, 'demoscene') goes back to the mid 1980s, the Commodore 64 and the 16-bit micro era, particularly on the Amiga and Atari ST. There's not much of a direct cultural connection between the demoscene and commercial GPU tech demos, but there was some overlap in the talent involved; NVIDIA, for example, had demoscene veterans on its demo team, including programmer Hubert 'Sigfrid' Nguyen of Impact Studios.

The demos in the gallery start from the earliest 3dfx Voodoo demos like 'Demoroom' and 'Flip' and go up through the NVIDIA 'Box of Smoke' demo meant to show off GPU-accelerated computational fluid dynamics. There are some other rough edges; the site has the unmistakable feel of a vibe-coded project, and some of the shortcomings show through in the demos themselves.

The Toy Soldiers demo has various problems, including broken reflections and specularity as well as incorrect soldier behavior on Panic mode. The right side is the original demo. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

The famous NVIDIA Wolfman demo for the GeForce 4 Ti cards lacks its fur (which was the point of the demo), the 3dfx Valley of Ra demo doesn't render correctly (and the controls don't work), and the Toy Soldiers demo is missing all specularity. Also, as Hacker News commenter Narishma points out, most of these demos should be compatible with WebGL1, yet they all require WebGL2 or WebGPU support.

Beyond that, there are a number of key demos missing that I'd like to see added, although the owner of the site is working fast with the help of Claude. When I first checked the site yesterday afternoon, there were only 26 demos, and the most glaring omission was the famous NVIDIA 'Dawn' demo for the GeForce FX GPUs. The lovely sprite is there now, as is ATI's incredible 'Pipe Dream' demo for the R300 (Radeon 9700/9800) family.

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This demo, where the lightning lights the scene and throws spark particles, was very impressive in 2001. (Image credit: NVIDIA)

Hopefully, arkits can get the errors in the demos cleaned up, and it would be cool to see some classic graphics demos from other vendors implemented. Personally, I'd love to see the DICE-created Matrox EMBM demo and the PowerVR Kyro Energy and Still Life demos, as well as the impressive Dolphins demo for the original Xbox. The early G-SYNC Pendulum and Freesync Windmill demos would be cool, too. Still, even in its current state, arkits' gallery is a wonderful preservation effort for a tiny world that only a handful of people even remember.

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