Solo developer vibe codes a gallery hosting 36 classic GPU demos — preservation effort includes 3dfx Voodoo showcases from 1997, Nvidia bubble, and more
Some of the demos have issues, but it's still a worthy preservation effort.
Once upon a time, graphics chip vendors made small applications to demonstrate the power of their new hardware. The most accessible were those from 3dfx, ATI Technologies, NVIDIA, and Matrox, since these were the companies dominating PC graphics at the time. If you're nostalgic for that era, you've got to check out this GPU Demo Gallery, because the enterprising creator Archit 'arkits' Khode has ported 36 classic PC graphics card demos to the web, and you can view them right in your browser.
It's hard to appreciate from a modern perspective, but in the early 1990s, high-end real-time 3D graphics were largely the domain of specialized workstations costing tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. By the middle of the decade, companies like 3dfx, Rendition, and VideoLogic (known for PowerVR) were promising to bring hardware-accelerated 3D graphics with filtered textures to ordinary PCs at interactive frame rates for a few hundred bucks. It was honestly hard to believe.
So what's the simplest way to prove your hardware can do what you say it can? Make a demo and actually show it running in person on your hardware. Developing a full game takes a tremendous amount of time, money, and expertise, but a focused tech demo can concentrate on a particular feature or rendering technique and show it off without needing all the systems that make a game playable. And so the GPU tech demo was born.
"Demos" have a long culture going back way before the 3D accelerator. The "demo scene" (now often written as one word, 'demoscene') goes back to the mid 1980s, the Commodore 64 and the 16-bit micro era, particularly on the Amiga and Atari ST. There's not much of a direct cultural connection between the demoscene and commercial GPU tech demos, but there was some overlap in the talent involved; NVIDIA, for example, had demoscene veterans on its demo team, including programmer Hubert 'Sigfrid' Nguyen of Impact Studios.
The demos in the gallery start from the earliest 3dfx Voodoo demos like 'Demoroom' and 'Flip' and go up through the NVIDIA 'Box of Smoke' demo meant to show off GPU-accelerated computational fluid dynamics. There are some other rough edges; the site has the unmistakable feel of a vibe-coded project, and some of the shortcomings show through in the demos themselves.
The famous NVIDIA Wolfman demo for the GeForce 4 Ti cards lacks its fur (which was the point of the demo), the 3dfx Valley of Ra demo doesn't render correctly (and the controls don't work), and the Toy Soldiers demo is missing all specularity. Also, as Hacker News commenter Narishma points out, most of these demos should be compatible with WebGL1, yet they all require WebGL2 or WebGPU support.
Beyond that, there are a number of key demos missing that I'd like to see added, although the owner of the site is working fast with the help of Claude. When I first checked the site yesterday afternoon, there were only 26 demos, and the most glaring omission was the famous NVIDIA 'Dawn' demo for the GeForce FX GPUs. The lovely sprite is there now, as is ATI's incredible 'Pipe Dream' demo for the R300 (Radeon 9700/9800) family.
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Hopefully, arkits can get the errors in the demos cleaned up, and it would be cool to see some classic graphics demos from other vendors implemented. Personally, I'd love to see the DICE-created Matrox EMBM demo and the PowerVR Kyro Energy and Still Life demos, as well as the impressive Dolphins demo for the original Xbox. The early G-SYNC Pendulum and Freesync Windmill demos would be cool, too. Still, even in its current state, arkits' gallery is a wonderful preservation effort for a tiny world that only a handful of people even remember.
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Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.
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It's sort of fun to watch them chronologically and see the graphical sophistication increase. I'm such a dork that I even read all of the credits and found some shout-outs to Raja Koduri and Anton Shilov, in some of the earlier ones!
Watching on youtube is also a lot cheaper than having a high-end GPU, like you'd need to get good framerates on some of the more recent ones.
BTW, the name Final Reality might seem a little weird, but it's the 3rd demo in a progression from: Unreal, Second Reality, and then Final Reality, by the group Future Crew.