The Atari 800XL returns with a 'faithful' but modern Retro Games Ltd redesign — classic 8-bit home computer revamp sports mechanical keyboard and HDMI connectivity

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$219 device’s 25 built-in games and working cartridge port appeal, but it still comes with that terrible palm-gouging joystick.

Atari THE 800XL
(Image credit: Atari)

Pre-orders for the Atari-licensed THE 800XL began today. This is a modernized yet claimed-to-be-faithful recreation of the classic 8-bit home computer, popular in the early 1980s. While it comes with era-appropriate features like built-in Atari BASIC and a working cartridge slot, this remake should be elevated by its mechanical keyboard, 25 built-in games, save states, quartet of USB ports (controllers, storage, power), and HDMI connectivity. Sadly, Atari / Plaion / Retro Games Ltd has stuck with the glaringly unergonomic CX40 joystick design for the bundled THECXSTICK, guaranteed to leave a lasting impression on your palm's tendons. THE 800XL’s pre-order price is a rather steep $219, and it isn’t going to ship until April 23, 2027.

THE 800XL Announce Trailer [USA] - YouTube THE 800XL Announce Trailer [USA] - YouTube
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.