The Atari 800XL returns with a 'faithful' but modern Retro Games Ltd redesign — classic 8-bit home computer revamp sports mechanical keyboard and HDMI connectivity

Pre-orders for the Atari-licensed THE 800XL began today. This is a modernized yet claimed-to-be-faithful recreation of the classic 8-bit home computer, popular in the early 1980s. While it comes with era-appropriate features like built-in Atari BASIC and a working cartridge slot, this remake should be elevated by its mechanical keyboard, 25 built-in games, save states, quartet of USB ports (controllers, storage, power), and HDMI connectivity. Sadly, Atari / Plaion / Retro Games Ltd has stuck with the glaringly unergonomic CX40 joystick design for the bundled THECXSTICK, guaranteed to leave a lasting impression on your palm's tendons. THE 800XL’s pre-order price is a rather steep $219, and it isn’t going to ship until April 23, 2027.

THE 800XL Announce Trailer [USA] - YouTube Watch On

“What I love most about THE 800XL is that it captures an entire way of experiencing technology,” said Namer Merli, the Senior Product Marketing Manager at Plaion. “Real keys, real cartridges, a proper joystick, BASIC programming, games, secrets and discovery.” Indeed, it does these things, with enough modern niceties (USB, HDMI, built-in game, etc.) to make it both accessible to newbies and appealing to Atari 8-bit computer veterans still maintaining ancient hardware.

Overall, the design appears to maintain the look and feel of the original, though we’d need to test it to confirm feelings about the build. Purchasers will also likely appreciate the immediate power-up-and-play capabilities of this recreation. There’s an instant software library, built in, and among the games I can see is Star Raiders II - the Atari 8-bit computer ‘killer app’ sequel. Of course you get versions of some Atari arcade/console classics too, like Asteroids, Centipede, Battlezone, and Missile Command. As well as the 25 instantly accessible games, there are two more - Castle Crisis and Super Breakout – that are only unlocked when you plug in an analog controller (not included).

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Built-in games Airball, Asteroids, Basketball, BattleZone, Berzerk, Boulder Dash, Bristles, Capture the Flag, Centipede, Crystal Castles, Elektraglide, Encounter, Flip and Flop, Henry’s House, Hover Bovver, Lee, M.U.L.E., Millipede, Miner 2049er, Missile Command, O’Riley’s Mine, The Seven Cities of Gold, Star Raiders II, Wavy Navy and Yoomp!

With its cartridge port, obviously the new 800XL can use a range of cartridges that also worked with the original. Specifically, the product page mentions that “most Atari 400, 800, XL, and XE cartridges” are supported by the new system.

The original Atari 800XL was powered by the MOS Technology 6502B processor, supported by Atari's custom ANTIC, GTIA, and POKEY chips, which handled graphics, sound, and input duties to raise the audio-visual abilities of this machine up a peg or two. This predecessor to the Atari ST 16-bit home computer shipped with 64KB of RAM. We don’t have any technical details about the hardware/software in THE 800XL.

Specifications:

Faithful design features a working cartridge slot and full-size mechanical keyboard.

25 built-in games, including Centipede, Missile Command, M.U.L.E., and Battlezone.

The cartridge slot supports most Atari 400, 800, XL, and XE cartridges.

Also features support for software created for 8-bit computers and the Atari 5200 console.

Load your own games and software from USB flash drives with cartridge, disk and cassette image support.

4 save slots per game.

Rewind feature allows you to skip back up to 40 seconds.

Built-in Atari BASIC.

HDMI output with PAL (50Hz) and NTSC (60Hz) support, authentic 4:3 and pixel-perfect display modes, plus optional CRT filters.

Choice of 12 display frames.

Includes updated THECXSTICK, a modern recreation of the joystick with eight buttons.

Connect additional controllers and USB storage devices via four USB-A ports.

The original Atari 800XL launched in November 1993 at $299 in the U.S. and £249 in the UK, so enthusiasts could get them under the TV for Christmas. The revamped model is available for pre-order now for USD $219.99, GBP £199.99, EUR €219.99, and AUD $349.99.

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