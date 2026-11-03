Engineer creates retro FPGA Game Boy console that can rip your cartridges to an SD card natively — features HDMI, USB-C, and even has Game Link Cable support

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The project was nearly abandoned until a supportive retro enthusiast financed the equipment needed to bring it to life.

SGBC console 3D model
(Image credit: SGBC)
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Joining the retro console revival movement is the SGBC, a new console that can play Nintendo Game Boy cartridges natively using an FPGA core. Built by Thomas Sanfourche, a French electronics engineer studying in Taiwan, the SGBC aims to give players a way to preserve and play their games with the full Game Boy experience, including a link port for multiplayer and trading.

The SGBC uses a Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), a reprogrammable chip that can be configured to replicate the hardware logic of another chip, in this case, the Game Boy’s hardware. It can replicate not just the CPU, but multiple other components of a Game Boy as well, but Sanfourche has yet to specify which of the original Game Boy’s ICs have been consolidated into the FPGA.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.