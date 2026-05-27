Veteran programmer finishes retro game sequel and publishes it after 37 years — Colin Porch started Head Over Heels home computer title in 1989, but it was shelved due to console pivot

Head Over Heels was a hit isometric arcade puzzler adventure game originally published by Ocean Software in 1987 for home computers. Development of the game’s sequel was canned in 1989, when Ocean decided to pivot to console gaming titles, notes ITV News. However, with retro gaming booming in the 2020s, the sequel has finally been released for Atari ST and Commodore Amiga - 37 years later - coded by original programmer Colin Porch. The sequel’s full title is Return to Blacktooth, a Head Over Heels adventure.

Return to Blacktooth - Amiga & ST Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In the ITV News video, we see Colin sat at his trusty Atari ST playing the new Return to Blacktooth game. The veteran developer, now in his 80s, was inspired to finish the work he had started on the Head Over Heels sequel nearly 40 years ago after an Ocean Software reunion event. A conversation with his old Ocean boss spurred Colin into working to complete the game he had started working on, but had then abandoned as it was no longer wanted, 37 years prior.

During the reunion, the programmer's ex-boss said, “Oh, you have to finish it. There’s a big demand for retro games now.” Colin was more than pleased to return to his keyboard to complete the development of Return to Blacktooth. “It’s been a labor of love because I was so passionate about the game,” said the veteran programmer.

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As well as appealing to older computer enthusiasts and gamers, retro games can find a market among younger players attracted to the simpler arcade-like experience, which can have a lot in common with recent mobile games. In the case of Return to Blacktooth, though, gamers will find some deep puzzles beneath the cute retro isometric graphics.

Return to Blacktooth features the same pair of characters as the original, Head and Heels, who must explore the game’s five distinct planets (across 300+ rooms) in a quest to collect the priceless crowns. There are a plethora of cunning puzzles, devious traps, and hidden surprises in store, and the two characters’ unique but complementary in-game abilities must be used to succeed.

Your ST or Amiga (or emulator) needs to be configured with at least 1 megabyte of RAM. Sorry to share that bad news during the ongoing RAMpocalypse, half-meg machine owners. The game is ready for download now, priced at $12.99, but Thalamus says physical boxed copies will also become available from Q3 this year.

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