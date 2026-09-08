Vintage Emulator Studio recreates 44 legendary synths down to the chip level — free MAME-powered component-level emulation should offer exceedingly accurate sound

Musicians and synth-heads in the audience, rejoice. A new vintage synthesizer plugin has arrived that has the potential to blow many commercial offerings out of the water — and it's completely free, to boot. Audio software maker Autodafe has released the Vintage Emulator Studio (VES), a fresh new plugin that integrates a fair number of the open-source MAME emulator's synthesizer cores in one neat package.

The entire list of emulated synths is below, but it includes iconic entries like the Akai MPC3000, LinnDrum, Oberheim DMX, and Roland TR-707 — used by names like Dr. Dre, New Order, The Police, INXS, and Prince, among many other high-level acts. There are a total of 44 machines, all with component-level emulation.

What makes VES different from most other synth plugins is that instead of presenting a facsimile of the final output or a hybrid mix of component- and output-stage emulation, it employs — by way of MAME — full component-level emulation. Each processor, tone generator, envelope generator, filter chip, and converter should be faithfully reproduced, potentially resulting in a "perfect" emulation of the gear in question, more or less depending on the status of each driver core.

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Notably, on machines whose MAME emulation is farther along, analog and/or digital output stages are faithfully recreated, meaning you won't need additional low-pass filters or any other trickery to make the synth sound like the actual hardware. Additionally, the skeuomorphic, HiDPI-ready UI replicates the units' control panels, dials, buttons, and LCD displays, making them easy to interact with if you're familiar with the real hardware — and probably a nightmare if you're not, as "ease of use" wasn't high on the list of priorities back then. Floppy disk, CD-ROM, and peripheral emulation ought to be included too.

If by now you're thinking this is all too good to be true, there are indeed a couple or three catches. First and foremost, as with any emulator, you'll need to provide your own ROM/firmware, and depending on the synthesizer, any associated sample packs. Although obtaining those is not too difficult, having a copy of that data is a legal gray area if you don't own the original hardware. Although we haven't tested it ourselves, the CPU usage of the plug-in ought to be somewhat high, considering all the work it's doing simulating every single component.

Additionally, while MAME's emulation cores aim for full component-level emulation, not every synth driver has had the same amount of work put into it. For example, the Akai MPC-3000 driver is nearly complete, while the Prophet-5's has only been introduced to MAME fairly recently — so your mileage may vary. We'd expect this VST to be updated somewhat frequently as work on its MAME core moves forward.

For the sake of argument, though, if only a handful of synths are fully emulated, that's still an impressive showing out of a list of 44, given that in theory you'll get output that tracks exceedingly close to that of the original hardware, all from one plugin. You can download the Vintage Emulator Studio right here, in VST3 or AU format, for every major OS: Windows, macOS Intel/M-series, and Linux. It's also available as a handy standalone application.

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