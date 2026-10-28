Why native PC ports of console games are suddenly everywhere — Reverse Engineer Anything gives AI agents a unified toolkit, and byte-for-byte checks keep hallucinations in line

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
News-analysis
By
Published

The stage was set, all that was needed was a push... from an army of bots.

Robot Render in an abstract computerized landscape
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the past weeks and months, it's increasingly commonplace to encounter native PC ports of previously console-exclusive video games, developed with the help of frontier AI models and a new tool named Reverse Engineer Anything (REA). With dozens of titles ported to PC over the past few months, the big questions are: why is this now possible, and what changed?

The better-known conversions like Super Mario Galaxy and Modern Warfare 2 use AI agents, but their handlers mostly still had to interpret results and direct each step of the process. That's now much easier with Reverse Engineer Anything. Although it shows up in many conversations, REA doesn't do the heavy lifting by itself. It's actually a mix between a toolkit and agent harness, wiring together previously disparate tools under one ceiling.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.