A São Paulo businessman has been arrested by police on suspicion of sending a game console stuffed with explosives to the electronics store of a rival in an attempt to kill him. The device then exploded. On Monday, Military Police executed a warrant against Everton Yoshizumi Lima, who is suspected of perpetrating the outrageous attack, G1 reports.

On October 23, 2026, at around 5:30 pm, a delivery person dropped off a video game console at an electronics repair shop, with the cover that it was being left for modifications requested by the customer. Police say the device had an explosive planted inside that was programmed to detonate upon receipt. "Unaware of its contents, the store owner put the video game console in a drawer and continued working," the report states. The device ignited and exploded, causing severe damage and injuring two people: the owner of the store and a friend who was at the scene. The whole thing was captured on video, which you can see by expanding the tweet below:

Empresário é preso suspeito de enviar videogame com explosivos que detonaram em loja de eletrônicos de Santo André, Grande SP https://t.co/EqXSlkM1J9 #g1 https://t.co/H3naAgNzlVNovember 16, 2026

The device was found to have two explosive charges of the same magnitude inside, but only one of the devices went off, possibly limiting the capacity for damage and injury. The report notes that investigators believe the intent of the device was to kill the victim, given the amount of explosives. The console was delivered to the store by an unsuspecting motorcyclist who was working for a delivery app company and had no idea they were carrying a bomb.

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The request appears to have been traced back to Lima, who is the main suspect in the attack. Lima purportedly owns other electronics stores in the area, including two on the same street where this store was recently opened, labeling the motive as "business competition." "The new store had been advertised through a social media campaign and the distribution of flyers," the report states. "Annoyed by the competition, the suspect allegedly decided to eliminate the competitor, according to the line of investigation."

According to the report, Lima was arrested during the course of an investigation into a possible motorcycle theft. It appears that Lima was the owner of the target vehicle, and that police visited in advance, suspecting someone might try to steal it. While checking his data, it was found that Lima had an outstanding arrest warrant for his suspected involvement in the attack.

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