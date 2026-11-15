The original Xbox was released 25 years ago today — Microsoft’s Pentium III and Nvidia GPU-powered console did surprisingly well in a PS2-dominated era

Microsoft’s first games console hit North America 25 years ago today. Effectively a PC in a box, the original Xbox was powered by an Intel Pentium III CPU and an Nvidia GPU inside a bulky black and green case. This first-gen device would sell 24 million units and be succeeded by the sleek PowerPC/ATI-powered Xbox 360 in late 2005.

The Xbox arrived on Nov 15, 2001, during the sixth generation of consoles, facing stiff opposition from the legendary Sony PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, and Sega Dreamcast. However, it established a very respectable foothold in the console market thanks to its formidable hardware and a killer app in the shape of Halo: Combat Evolved. It would end up outselling Nintendo and Sega rivals, only living in the shadow of the PS2.

It is interesting to weigh up the performance hardware that was a big reason behind the OG Xbox’s success. Though the contemporary PC parts it used probably made it one of the biggest and ugliest consoles ever, powerful hardware is a great foundation for cutting-edge gaming experiences. The key components behind the Xbox were the Intel Pentium III 733 MHz CPU and an Nvidia NV2A 233 MHz GPU. Systems came with 64MB of DDR SDRAM and accessed games via optical media through its DVD drive. Perhaps most unusual for the time, the system included a built-in HDD (8GB), as well as offering 8MB memory cards for removable storage.

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Another hardware advantage of the Xbox and key to connected gaming fun during the early broadband proliferation era was the inclusion of an Ethernet jack as standard. Xbox Live online gaming would launch in 2002. Microsoft used a heavily modified controller-friendly version of Windows 2000 for the system’s OS.

Setting the foundation for the next 25 years of Xbox, the original console was clearly a success. However, as the games industry prepares for a new generation of hardware, Microsoft’s strategy looks less certain than ever before. Even more so than with Sony, it seems less clear where the Xbox business is headed.

25 Years of XBOX Bundle - YouTube Watch On

Xbox 25 bundle

Microsoft couldn’t pass such an important anniversary without a celebratory promotion, and it looks like a very attractive one. If you are buying a new pre-built PC for gaming, you should keep an eye out for the 25-year Xbox bundle. This bestows new system purchasers with “25 fan-favorite Xbox games.” You’ll find the following games in your Microsoft Store Library, under the ‘Included with device’ tab on qualifying machines:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bundle of 25 fan-favorite Xbox games The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Minecraft Dungeons DOOM II Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Gears of War: Reloaded The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Call of Duty: WWII Age of Mythology: Retold The Elder Scrolls Online Fallout 76 Quake DOOM Quake II Wolfenstein: The New Order The Outer Worlds Rise of Nations: Extended Edition As Dusk Falls Battletoads Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Fuzion Frenzy Gears Tactics Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge BLINX: The Time Sweeper

Those who aren’t getting a new gaming PC can still harvest a few commemorative freebies from Microsoft. On the dedicated page about the 25th anniversary, I spied free wallpapers, free in-game anniversary items for various titles, and an Xbox account badge. Fans are asked to check back at the linked page for “updates, freebies, exclusive experiences and the latest news throughout the year.”

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Lastly, Microsoft is offering a limited-edition Xbox Series X25 ($899 at Best Buy) in translucent OG Green with 1TB SSD storage and a matching controller.

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