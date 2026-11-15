The original Xbox was released 25 years ago today — Microsoft’s Pentium III and Nvidia GPU-powered console did surprisingly well in a PS2-dominated era

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Microsoft is celebrating this quarter-century anniversary with a 25-game bundle free with new Windows PCs.

The original Xbox was released 25 years ago today
(Image credit: Microsoft)
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Microsoft’s first games console hit North America 25 years ago today. Effectively a PC in a box, the original Xbox was powered by an Intel Pentium III CPU and an Nvidia GPU inside a bulky black and green case. This first-gen device would sell 24 million units and be succeeded by the sleek PowerPC/ATI-powered Xbox 360 in late 2005.

(Image credit: Microsoft)
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.