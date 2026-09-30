Xbox Disc to Digital feature rolls out to all Xbox players to enable playing disc-free, but selling your media revokes access — hybrid physical media plan lands as Sony phases out discs by 2028

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This is a quality-of-life feature and not designed for game preservation, though.

Xbox Disc to Digital banner
(Image credit: Xbox)

All Xbox gamers can now get digital versions of their game library with the rollout of the Disc to Digital feature, which allows them to secure a digital license for the game tied to the physical media and associated with their Xbox profile. The gaming company said on X that players on Xbox Series X and Xbox One could take advantage of this licensing program, allowing them to play their games without needing to insert the disc into the console.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251

    You also need to have access to the qualifying disc to retain the digital license — if you lose, sell, or give away the eligible title, your digital license may be limited or revoked.

    Which is how it always should have been.
    Reply