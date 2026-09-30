Xbox Disc to Digital feature rolls out to all Xbox players to enable playing disc-free, but selling your media revokes access — hybrid physical media plan lands as Sony phases out discs by 2028

All Xbox gamers can now get digital versions of their game library with the rollout of the Disc to Digital feature, which allows them to secure a digital license for the game tied to the physical media and associated with their Xbox profile. The gaming company said on X that players on Xbox Series X and Xbox One could take advantage of this licensing program, allowing them to play their games without needing to insert the disc into the console.

Your discs just got a digital upgrade today! 💿Now, all players can experience the benefits of digital with most XBOX Series X and XBOX One physical discs: https://t.co/TuUdSr7Or8 pic.twitter.com/IVgrV2NY4vSeptember 29, 2026

Xbox has been experimenting with a feature that would let you digitize your physical game library since early July of this year, with the company rolling it out to Xbox Insiders first in late August. Now that Disc to Digital licensing is available to all Xbox users, gamers with extensive physical game libraries could get digital licenses for their titles, allowing them to install and play those games on Xbox consoles where they’re logged in. However, Microsoft says not all Xbox One and Xbox Series X titles are eligible for this feature, and that eligibility may change over time. The company said that this could be due to changes in technical factors, licensing, publishing rights, manufacturing, and more. You also need to have access to the qualifying disc to retain the digital license — if you lose, sell, or give away the eligible title, your digital license may be limited or revoked.

While this move is more of a quality-of-life feature than a full game preservation strategy, it still gives hope to gamers who prefer the “ownership” of physical games on discs over the licenses you get when buying them online. This is especially crucial after Sony announced that it will kill the PlayStation disc by 2028. This decision received a lot of criticism, with a Change.org petition to reverse the decision reaching more than 200,000 signatures a week after the company made the announcement. Despite that, it has doubled down on the decision, saying that it will move forward cautiously and stop manufacturing physical media for new releases by January 2028.

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While Sony is moving towards a disc-less future, it seems that Xbox is choosing a hybrid path that allows gamers to own their physical games while still giving them the convenience of having a copy of the title in their digital library without requiring another purchase. Former Xbox CEO Phil Spencer said a couple of years ago that it won’t abandon physical media despite the success of Game Pass, and this move shows its commitment to the promise, even if Spencer has since retired.

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