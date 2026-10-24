Valve adds CD-ROM drive support to Steam Frame kernel, took less than ten minutes — update comes one day after user requests for capability in the Steam Community forum

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Valve Steam Frame
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A Steam Frame user asked for the ability to use an external optical drive with their headset, and Valve added the feature a day after one of its developers saw the post. Aiodensghost wrote the post in the Steam Frame General Discussions forum, saying that they wanted to watch a movie on the road and install abandonware from 2006 on their device, with Valve developer gaberowe responding a day after.

“I wanted to use my Steam Frame to be able to watch a movie on the road and thought it was no big deal to use the detachable disc drive I had on my computer,” Aiodensghost said on Oct. 18. “Turns out that the Frame cannot power the player and even if it could, it lacks the drivers to read a disc. Valve, this not only killed my ability to watch a movie, [but it also] killed my ability to install my abandonware from 2006. You don’t sell NFS Carbon anymore, and while I have the disc, the Frame isn’t able to read it.” Just a day later, gaberowe responded with, “We will look into this. Thanks for alerting us.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    Sony takes disc support away.

    Valve adds disc support.
    Reply
  • DekuRatchet7733
    ezst036 said:
    Sony takes disc support away.

    Valve adds disc support.
    Well said.
    Reply