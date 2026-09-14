Valve Steam Frame interview — why it costs up to $1,300, Snapdragon power, and 10x foveated streaming

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
Features
By
Published

Taking a two-pronged approach to VR gaming

Valve Steam Frame 3
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Prior to the official launch of the Steam Frame, Tom's Hardware Premium had a chance to talk with Valve software developers Jeff Leinbaugh and Pierre-Loup Griffais. We discussed the development process behind the Steam Frame, the standalone and streaming modes, networking strategy, and pricing, which you can read in its entirely here. You can read our review of the Steam Frame here.

Like previous Valve launches, you can also read transcripts of our interviews with the company on the Steam Machine and Steam Controller.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill
Senior Editor

Brandon Hill is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware. He has written about PC and Mac tech since the late 1990s with bylines at AnandTech, DailyTech, and Hot Hardware. When he is not consuming copious amounts of tech news, he can be found enjoying the NC mountains or the beach with his wife and two sons.