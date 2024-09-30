Create even faster with local AI-enhanced desktops

Making something where once there was nothing is a tough gig. Even when you have the idea and the talent to execute it, there are dozens of little things that can trip you up. Maybe you shot some footage for a video and it's not coming out in high enough quality. You're working on a song and can't get your drums to sound just right. Or, worst of all, you think you've got an idea, but just can't find a way in. These are some hurdles that local AI has the potential to help with.



In a perfect world, AI shouldn't be about turning creativity over to a machine. It's about getting your creativity out in the world faster. Local AI offers a lot of the same bells and whistles of cloud-based AI, but with better data security, customized solutions to your circumstances, and lower energy consumption.

Local AI can allow you to take your time in front of a computer even further. You can have speedier chatbots that will help you brainstorm or quickly locate hard to find files on your computer. Your videos will be upscaled to super resolution with RTX Video, making the movies you create (or watch) an immersive experience. In your off-time, your gaming will be impressive, with DLSS upscaled graphics sending your frame rate through the roof.

What do you need?

Running local AI can take some hearty specs. Starting off with the GPU, GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are built with AI in mind. They provide a lot of VRAM for handling large models and datasets and cores designed for parallel computing. They're on the forefront of AI development.

With a CPU, you'd optimally have something with multiple cores to help with parallel processing. You need a minimum of 8 cores for AI work, but the Creator PC Ultimate from CyberPowerPC comes with 24 before any customization. These components, along with 32 GB of RAM, a SSD that's at least 1 TB, and an adequate cooling system, would be a great start to building your own local AI powerhouse.

If you want an AI-ready PC out of the box, all of the GeForce RTX AI gaming desktops from CyberPowerPC are great choices. Whether you're in the midst of a giant project or celebrating a day off with a well-deserved gaming session, these computers can make your time on the computer smarter, sharper, and faster, removing the obstacles to realizing your imagination.

Fix up. Look sharp.

The first thing I saw AI do that made me really see the potential is upscaling images and video. Watching old basketball games upscaled to modern high quality settings blew my mind. That's what these GeForce RTX PCs with RTX Video can do for you.

RTX Video is comprised of RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR) and RTX Video HDR. RTX VSR uses AI and RTX Tensor Cores to remove compression artifacts and upscale video resolution, making the edges sharper. This even applies to online content. The streamer you're watching will be more clear than ever. RTX Video HDR remaps Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) videos to High Dynamic Range (HDR10) in real time, improving quality, visibility and vibrance. This will completely change the way you watch videos, from streamed content online to your personal pre-HD home movies. RTX Video HDR does require an HDR10 compatible display.

The videos and images you import get an upgrade, but so do your video calls. Taking a meeting at home or settling to host a live stream? The NVIDIA Broadcast app will be your new best friend. The virtual background feature allows you to set the stage for your stream or video call, customizing your background and incorporating powerful green screen effects without a super expensive setup. Broadcast uses AI to cut down on background sounds, automatically frames you up (even if you're moving around a bunch), and provides a clearer picture in low light situations by tidying up visual noise.

This upscaling isn't limited to videos and still images. Your video games also get a visual bump thanks to Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Frame Generation uses AI to create high quality frames that will send your frame rate skyrocketing and make your games feel smoother and more responsive. Ray Reconstruction uses an NVIDIA supercomputer-trained AI network to generate more pixels for your ray-traced scenes, meaning the neon puddles in your rain-slicked cyberpunk-y action game look moodier than ever. And our old pal RTX VSR is back to reconstruct higher quality images from lower resolution input.

Talkin' 'bout my (image) generation

There's no denying that image generation technology is moving at light speed. Whether you're using it to trigger ideas during a brainstorm or quickly render some product options for a pitch deck, speed is of the essence. One way to keep up is with a computer specifically built with that image generation in mind.

With one of CyberPowerPC's AI gaming desktops, the time it takes to generate images with AI is cut down significantly. According to CyberPowerPC's testing, creating a batch of 20 images is up to 13x faster than the competition. That's blazingly fast. And, when it comes to what you can do with images, it's just the tip of the iceberg.

Take those 20 images and put them into one of over 100 AI-enabled creative apps. You can use Adobe Photoshop's Generative Expand on one of those images, extending the background to give you additional room to work with, fill in the spaces left behind by removed objects and generate touches based on the style of your original piece with Adobe Firefly. A process like this would have taken hours before AI, but now, you can get work like this out in the world in minutes. That's what AI can do for you. Create faster. Create better.