Monitors
Latest about Monitors
Samsung expands Odyssey G7 series with 37 and 40-inch gaming monitors — VA panels offer up to 5120 x 2160 at 180 Hz
By Mark Tyson Published
Aura Triple Aero 15.6 Pro Max portable monitor review: 43 inches of real estate spread across three displays
By Brandon Hill Published
Asus' latest OLED gaming monitor can hit 720 Hz at HD resolution — dual refresh modes also allow 540 Hz at QHD
By Zhiye Liu Published
Dell S3225QC 32-inch 4K QD-OLED Monitor Review: Compelling gaming value
By Christian Eberle Published
Best 4K Gaming Monitors for PC 2025: 144Hz, Curved and More
By Christian Eberle Last updated
Best Gaming Monitors 2025: Budget, Curved, G-Sync and More
By Christian Eberle Last updated
Samsung’s 500Hz QHD OLED monitor, the first of its kind, is now available in the U.S. for $999
By Kunal Khullar Published
Explore Monitors
Gaming Monitors
I swapped my LED display for a $1,300 OLED monitor. Here’s what happened
By Stephen Warwick Published
Asus ROG Strix XG32UCWMG 4K OLED gaming monitor review: Premium high-speed gaming and stunning imagery
By Christian Eberle Published
Deals
Award-winning 1440p 300 Hz gaming monitor drops to a new all-time low of $269
By Ash Hill Published
Portable Monitors
Save up to 40% on these portable monitors
By Brandon Hill Last updated
E-paper hits 75 Hz to better suit productivity tasks
By Mark Tyson Published
Best Portable Monitors 2025: Gaming and Laptop Productivity
By Brandon Hill Last updated
Espresso Displays 15 Pro portable monitor review: Bright and colorful with 4K charm
By Brandon Hill Published
Dell Pro 14 Plus (P1425) 14-inch portable monitor review: Long on performance, short on value
By Brandon Hill Published
KYY X90D Triple Portable Monitor Review: A screaming dual-screen bargain at $250
By Brandon Hill Published
ViewSonic VX1654 portable monitor review: One trick pony
By Brandon Hill Published
ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED portable monitor review: 4K OLED goodness in a slim package
By Brandon Hill Published
Televisions
More players. More choices. Unlocking HDMI gaming features
By Sponsored Published
OLED TV Burn-in Testing Reinvestigated Due to Settings Inconsistencies
By Mark Tyson Published
LG OLED EX Displays Are Faster, Brighter And Thinner
By Mark Tyson Published
Samsung Bringing HDR10+ Gaming Standard to Its TVs and Monitors
By Brandon Hill Published
Xiaomi Launching OLED TVs with Nvidia G-Sync Support
By Francisco Pires Published
Raspberry Pi CM4 Becomes TV Stick
By Ian Evenden Published
Sponsored
How To Get the Best Sound From a TV
By Sponsored Published
LG Rolling out G-Sync Compatibility to OLED TVs
By Niels Broekhuijsen Published
New Nvidia Shield TVs Boast Tegra X1+ Processor
By Nathaniel Mott Published
More about Monitors
