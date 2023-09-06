FAQs

Does Anycubic offer free shipping? Yes, for the most part - Anycubic offers free 3-5 day express shipping from their warehouses outside China, but there may be some charges for remote areas or long distances. If the product is coming from the China warehouse then there is a charge, again, depending on the distance of the delivery.

What kind of warranty do you get with Anycubic products? Anycubic does offer various warranties for different aspects of its products. To start with, Anycubic offers a 14-Day No Reason Return and 30-Day After-Sales Guarantee, and if you should have any issues or faults with any printers, there is email support followed by various warranty periods for different parts of the printer. LCD screens come with a 6-month warranty, but parts like print heads and extruder assemblies are only covered for 3 months.

Hints and tips

Save money with a bundle deal: Anycubic offers bundle deals often on a selection of different printer models which also includes the essential plastics for the printers so that you can not only save money but be up and running all at once. Printers advertised in these offers come with either a selection of PLA plastic filaments or bottles of Resin depending on the printer type and material used to make prints.

Check Anycubic sales: A great way to get the best price on a new Anycubic printer is to check for sales. You'll find the likes of seasonal sales around summer, Christmas & sales events like Black Friday, as well as clearance offers and multibuy offers like “three for the price of two”. We've previously seen $100 off leading Anycubic printers and 27% off top models.

Make the most of free Anycubic shipping: Customers can take advantage of free 3-5 day express shipping from their warehouses, letting you save on additional costs when you place your order.

Sign up for Anycubic news: It’s free to sign up to the Anycubic newsletter with your email address and signing up is a great way to keep up to date on exclusive discounts, promotions, or upcoming sales on many of their products.