PC Components
Tom's Hardware has a 30-year history of being an industry leader in benchmarking PC components across a wide range of categories, including CPUs, GPUs, SSDs, HDDs, RAM, coolers, motherboards, power supplies, and many, many more categories of PC parts. Here's the list of the latest reviews and news we've published, along with a selection of links to several of our most popular categories.
Latest about PC Components
AMD accidentally marks FSR 4 open-source — source code reveals potential support for older Radeon GPUs
By Aaron Klotz Published
AMD discontinues B650 chipset to transition to the newer B850 chipset
By Zhiye Liu Published
Deals
Samsung's excellent 990 Evo Plus is on sale for only $120 on Newegg right now
By Hassam Nasir Published
Deals
Seagate IronWolf Pro 12TB drops to just $19 per TB — priced just $10 more than the 8TB for a limited time
By Jowi Morales Published
Jiushark JF15K Review: An air cooler like none other
By Albert Thomas Published
Best Thermal Paste for CPUs 2025: 90 TIM Compounds Tested and Ranked
By Paul Alcorn Last updated
Deals
Gigabyte's RTX 5060-equipped A16 gaming laptop drops to just $1,099 at Amazon
By Hassam Nasir Published
Explore PC Components
CPUs
Valve's secretive 'Fremont' gaming device surfaces in benchmarks with 2X more processing power than Steam Deck OLED
By Zhiye Liu Published
Ryzen 5 9500F without integrated graphics shows up on Geekbench
By Aaron Klotz Published
Intel offers up Battlefield 6 bundle with qualifying CPU or GPU purchase
By Mark Tyson Published
AMD to disclose roadmaps in mid-November — The future of Zen 6, RDNA, CDNA, and UDNA expected
By Anton Shilov Published
China gets Intel Xeon 6P Granite Rapids CPUs repackaged with added security and surveillance features
By Zhiye Liu Published
Intel's unannounced Core Ultra 7 254V Lunar Lake chip leaks out in new benchmarks
By Hassam Nasir Published
Trump mulls a 300% tariff on chips — levies coming within two weeks as Section 232 investigation nears completion
By Anton Shilov Published
Cornell builds a "microwave brain" chip can think like AI and talk like a radio — all at gigahertz speeds
By Hassam Nasir Published
Trump administration reportedly mulls investing in Intel to bolster national security — direct cash assistance would speed Ohio fab build out
By Anton Shilov Last updated
Cooling
Best CPU Coolers 2025: AIO and Air Coolers
By Matt Safford Last updated
DeepCool Assassin VC Elite Review: The best cooler you can’t buy in the USA
By Albert Thomas Published
Zalman's jet engine-inspired CPU cooler hits the shelves
By Mark Tyson Published
Amazon sells a legacy MSI CPU air cooler for $5,340
By Jowi Morales Published
MSI 240-watt Core Frozr CPU air cooler marks a bold, breezy return to air cooling after a 10-year hiatus
By Zhiye Liu Published
Samsung 990 Pro SSD cooling tested: efficient, with low temps
By Albert Thomas Published
Someone cooled AMD's $11,699 Threadripper Pro 9995WX with a BMW M4 radiator and some fans from a Toyota Highlander
By Mark Tyson Published
GPUs
RTX 5070 Ti finally hits MSRP in the U.S.
By Jowi Morales Published
Nvidia could be readying Blackwell B30A accelerator for the Chinese market
By Anton Shilov Published
Nvidia has cut some RTX 50-series prices in Europe
By Jowi Morales Published
Nvidia’s unreleased RTX Titan Ada almost shipped with a monster dual 12VHPWR to 6x 8-pin adapter
By Hassam Nasir Published
Nvidia's midrange GPUs through the years retested, from the RTX 2070 to the new 5070
By Hassam Nasir Published
Asus’ lavish, gold-clad RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 Dhahab Editions surface at a UAE retailer with worldwide shipping
By Hassam Nasir Published
DIYer creates ‘RTX 5090 countermeasures’ with cabling spaghetti to mitigate 16-pin meltdowns
By Mark Tyson Published
Nvidia says H20 export controls didn’t stop China’s AI progress
By Jowi Morales Published
Motherboards
ASRock B850 Steel Legend WiFi Motherboard review: flagship audio meets value
By Joe Shields Published
Gigabyte quietly disables Gen5 PCIe 5.0 GPU support on B650 motherboards in F35 BIOS update
By Hassam Nasir Published
MSI on track to ship 10 million motherboards in 2025 despite a reportedly cautious AI strategy
By Hassam Nasir Published
AMD Strix Halo Mini-ITX motherboard flaunts 128GB LPDDR5X
By Zhiye Liu Published
Critical UEFI vulnerabilities found in Gigabyte motherboards
By Kunal Khullar Published
Deals
Gigabyte B550 Eagle motherboard is at an all-time low price for the end of Prime Day at 26% off
By Aaron Klotz Published
Lack of PCIe bandwidth can nerf RTX 5090 by up to 25% in content creation workloads
By Jon Martindale Published
Gigabyte says its 'revolutionary' Ultra Turbo Mode can boost frame rates by 35%
By Kunal Khullar Published
Overclocking
Crazed modder straps DIY copper waterpipes to GTX 1060, sets world overclocking records in 12600KF category
By Mark Tyson Published
GPU frequency overclocking world record broken using integrated Intel graphics
By Hassam Nasir Published
Delidded AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D runs 23 degrees cooler
By Mark Tyson Published
PC enthusiast delidded a 9950X3D using fishing line and a clothes iron
By Mark Tyson Published
Overclocking Arrow Lake: How I set world records, plus simple tips to push your Core Ultra to the limit
By Allen 'Splave' Golibersuch Published
Diabatix and Asus hit new overclocking records with LN2-optimized heatsink – Intel Core Ultra 9 285K hits 7.448 GHz
By Christopher Harper Published
Raptor Lake 9.1 GHz overclockers share secrets behind eclipsing a 17-year-old CPU frequency world record
By Christopher Harper Published
New OC panel allows on-the-fly tweaking, monitoring and diagnostics for Asus ROG mobos
By Roshan Ashraf Shaikh Published
14900K at 7.7 GHz: How I Set 50 Overclocking Records with Intel's Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs and Plenty of Liquid Nitrogen
By Allen 'Splave' Golibersuch Published
PC Cases
Free mini-ITX case made of semi-transparent plastic debuts, stock evaporates instantly
By Mark Tyson Published
Best PC Case Deals 2025 — deals on Fractal, Lian Li, Corsair, and other cases
By Stewart Bendle Last updated
Best PC Cases 2025: Our Tested Picks for Your Next Build
By Matt Safford Last updated
NZXT H9 Flow (2025) Case Review: a spacious mid-tower chassis with support for 420mm AIOs
By Albert Thomas Published
Hyte rolls back MSRPs on its cases for the first time since tariff announcements
By Jowi Morales Published
SilverStone's new Seta H2 PC case can fit up to 15 HDDs
By Mark Tyson Published
Deals
Save up to 27% on three of the best PC case deals we've seen on Amazon Prime Day so far
By Zhiye Liu Published
Cooler Master NR200P V3 Mini-ITX case can house an RTX 5090
By Jowi Morales Published
Alienware releases a PC Lego set
By Mark Tyson Published
Power Supplies
Premium
What sort of power supply do you actually need for an RTX 5090?
By Jarred Walton Published
Thermaltake Toughpower GX3 850W power supply review
By E. Fylladitakis Published
Best Power Supplies 2025
By Aris Mpitziopoulos Last updated
Corsair to replace any RMe PSUs affected by clicking noise, says issue now fixed
By Stephen Warwick Published
FSP MEGA TI 1650W Titanium power supply review
By E. Fylladitakis Published
Corsair HX1200i ATX 3.1 power supply review
By E. Fylladitakis Published
MSI China is so confident in its power supplies, its warranties now cover all your PC's components
By Dallin Grimm Published
InWin preps 1650W GPU power supply with four 16-pin power connectors
By Zhiye Liu Published
MSI MEG AI1600T PCIE5 Titanium power supply review
By E. Fylladitakis Published
RAM
Premium
DDR4 production is expected to continue until 2026
By Anton Shilov Published
Adata XPG Lancer CUDIMM RGB DDR5-9200 review: Bleeding-edge memory with bragging rights included
By Zhiye Liu Published
V-Color announces 2TB RDIMM kits for Threadripper Pro 9000
By Sunny Grimm Published
G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 is the current top 96GB memory kit for AMD CPUs
By Zhiye Liu Published
China's CXMT reportedly delays mass production of DDR5 chips to late 2025
By Anton Shilov Published
TeamGroup T-Create Expert DDR5-6000 C34 2x32GB Review: Expertly Designed For Professionals
By Zhiye Liu Published
G.Skill sets new 12,872MT/s DDR5 memory overclocking world record with bl4ckdot
By Hassam Nasir Published
Deals
Corsair's day four discount is one of the cheapest ways to snag 96GB of DDR5 RAM on Amazon Prime Day — last day to score sub-$200 RGB kit
By Stephen Warwick Published
JEDEC publishes first LPDDR6 standard
By Jowi Morales Published
Sound Cards
Legendary Sound Blaster ISA sound card gets a driver update 30 years later
By Mark Tyson Published
Old-school Creative Sound Blaster cards repaired and demoed
By Mark Tyson Published
How to Add Effects to Audio in Audacity
By Jo Hinchliffe Published
How To Remove Background Noise, Distortion in Audacity
By Jo Hinchliffe Published
EVGA Nu Audio Pro Review: Who Needs a Sound Card in 2020?
By Niels Broekhuijsen Published
EVGA Adds Nu Audio Pro 7.1 Sound Cards With Improved Looks
By Niels Broekhuijsen Published
EVGA's GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Kingpin Card Includes a Power Meter
By Aris Mpitziopoulos Published
EVGA Sounds Out its Nu Audio Card
By Zak Storey Published
Surprise: PowerColor Makes A Sound Card, And It Sounds Good
By Niels Broekhuijsen Published
Storage
Deals
Samsung's fastest consumer SSD raises its capacity cap to 8TB
By Jowi Morales Published
Phison takes legal action over falsified 'leaked' document on Windows SSD issues
By Stephen Warwick Published
Phison responds to reports of Windows 11 SSD issues
By Kunal Khullar Last updated
Deals
The Samsung 990 Pro just got another major discount
By Stephen Warwick Published
Deals
The award-winning Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD is only $279 — our favorite SSD drops to a great price
By Ash Hill Published
The first commercial Compact Disc was created 43 years ago, today
By Mark Tyson Published
Seagate spins up a raid on a counterfeit hard drive workshop — authorities read criminals' writes while they spill the beans
By Zhiye Liu Published
China introduces up to 2TB 'Mini SSD' that's 3X faster than the microSD Express used in the Switch 2, but smaller
By Jowi Morales Published
More about PC Components
Deals
