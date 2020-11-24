Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
  1. Coupons >
  2. SSDs, Motherboards & Hardware >
  3. Newegg
Updated 27 October 2022

Newegg Promo Codes 2022

Newegg Promo Codes 2022

Tech-lovers and newcomers can both enjoy the endless possibilities available with our Newegg promo codes. Between software, computer accessories, laptops, headphones, and more, things can start to add up. Thankfully, we've found the best Newegg coupons right here to help you save big!
90%
OFF

Fantas-tech Savings: 20-90% off laptops, components, and more

14 uses today
Get Deal
90%
OFF

Fantas-tech Savings: 20-90% off laptops, components, and more

14 uses today
50%
OFF

Power supplies for up to 50% off

16 uses today
Get Deal
50%
OFF

Power supplies for up to 50% off

16 uses today
10%
OFF

Up to 10% off with exclusive promo codes and coupons when you sign up for the newsletter

58 uses today
Get Deal
10%
OFF

Up to 10% off with exclusive promo codes and coupons when you sign up for the newsletter

58 uses today
50%
OFF

Up to 50% off various Notebooks and laptops

2 uses today
Get Deal
50%
OFF

Up to 50% off various Notebooks and laptops

2 uses today
25%
OFF

Over 25% off select monitors

11 uses today
Get Deal
25%
OFF

Over 25% off select monitors

11 uses today
$950
OFF

$50-$950 off gaming PCs and laptops with free shipping

14 uses today
Get Deal
$950
OFF

$50-$950 off gaming PCs and laptops with free shipping

14 uses today
$200
OFF

$200 off the 14" MSI Prestige 12th generation laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD

Get Deal
$200
OFF

$200 off the 14" MSI Prestige 12th generation laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD

FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on almost everything

11 uses today
Get Deal
FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping on almost everything

11 uses today
50%
OFF

Up to 50% off home appliances, networking, and more October deals

1 use today
Get Deal
50%
OFF

Up to 50% off home appliances, networking, and more October deals

1 use today
50%
OFF

Desktop graphics cards for up to 50% off

14 uses today
Get Deal
50%
OFF

Desktop graphics cards for up to 50% off

14 uses today
$550
OFF

Intel desktop PCs, gaming notebooks, and more intel processor deals for up to $550 off

2 uses today
Get Deal
$550
OFF

Intel desktop PCs, gaming notebooks, and more intel processor deals for up to $550 off

2 uses today
$65 GIFT CARD

Up to $65 gift card with select Meta Quest 2 purchases

Get Deal
$65 GIFT CARD

Up to $65 gift card with select Meta Quest 2 purchases

$100
OFF

PC Builder: Build your own PC to get over $100 off

Use the Newegg PC Builder to configure your own PC and save over $100 compared to buying a pre-built system.
8 uses today
Get Deal
$100
OFF

PC Builder: Build your own PC to get over $100 off

Use the Newegg PC Builder to configure your own PC and save over $100 compared to buying a pre-built system.
8 uses today
10%
OFF

Over 10% off select fans, cases, liquid coolers, and more

Complete your setup with all your custom components and parts for over 10% off fans, tower cases, liquid coolers and tons more.
19 uses today
Get Deal
10%
OFF

Over 10% off select fans, cases, liquid coolers, and more

Complete your setup with all your custom components and parts for over 10% off fans, tower cases, liquid coolers and tons more.
19 uses today
50%
OFF

5-50% off select SSD storage

6 uses today
Get Deal
50%
OFF

5-50% off select SSD storage

6 uses today
$1000
OFF

Up to $1000 off + free game with select ABS Gaming PCs for a limited time

2 uses today
Get Deal
$1000
OFF

Up to $1000 off + free game with select ABS Gaming PCs for a limited time

2 uses today
10%
OFF

Nintendo Switch systems, games, and more on sale for over 10% off

5 uses today
Get Deal
10%
OFF

Nintendo Switch systems, games, and more on sale for over 10% off

5 uses today
$30
OFF

Motherboards for at least $30 off - limited time

12 uses today
Get Deal
$30
OFF

Motherboards for at least $30 off - limited time

12 uses today
$45

Extra $10-$45 off selected PC cases on sale

2 uses today
Get Deal
$45

Extra $10-$45 off selected PC cases on sale

2 uses today
5%
OFF

Back To School: Over 5% off ASUS computer accessories, and more

Get Deal
5%
OFF

Back To School: Over 5% off ASUS computer accessories, and more

65%
OFF

Gaming furniture, robot vacuums, and more for up to 65% off

Get Deal
65%
OFF

Gaming furniture, robot vacuums, and more for up to 65% off

UNDER
$400

In Stock: RTX 3000 series graphics cards starting under $400

Get Deal
UNDER
$400

In Stock: RTX 3000 series graphics cards starting under $400

10%
OFF

5-10% off select Xbox series X accessories

Get Deal
10%
OFF

5-10% off select Xbox series X accessories

80%
OFF

Shell Shocker Deals: Newegg coupons and sales 5-80% off featured gaming, components, and tech

Need an upgrade for less? Check out these daily deals to find Newegg laptops, PCs, peripherals, components, and more on sale for 5-80% off!
Get Deal
80%
OFF

Shell Shocker Deals: Newegg coupons and sales 5-80% off featured gaming, components, and tech

Need an upgrade for less? Check out these daily deals to find Newegg laptops, PCs, peripherals, components, and more on sale for 5-80% off!
20%
OFF

RTX 3080 gaming desktop PCs for over 20% off

1 use today
Get Deal
20%
OFF

RTX 3080 gaming desktop PCs for over 20% off

1 use today
$100
OFF

Thermaltake power supplies and computer cases for up to $100 off

1 use today
Get Deal
$100
OFF

Thermaltake power supplies and computer cases for up to $100 off

1 use today
90%
OFF

Digital Game Deals: 10-90% off select PC and Xbox games

1 use today
Get Deal
90%
OFF

Digital Game Deals: 10-90% off select PC and Xbox games

1 use today
60%
OFF

Internal hard drives on sale for up to 60% off

4 uses today
Get Deal
60%
OFF

Internal hard drives on sale for up to 60% off

4 uses today
80%
OFF

10-80% off select PC games

Get Deal
80%
OFF

10-80% off select PC games

FROM
$10

Gift cards available from $10

2 uses today
Get Deal
FROM
$10

Gift cards available from $10

2 uses today
FREE
RETURNS

Return Policy - Full refund within 30 days

Get Deal
FREE
RETURNS

Return Policy - Full refund within 30 days

Even More Deals & Promo Codes for Newegg

Top-rated Coupon Codes & OffersApplies to...Amount SavedValidity

Newegg promo code for 20% off your entire order

Laptops, 2-in-1s & more

20% Off

Ended

10% off with the Newegg military discount

PC parts, laptops & more

10% Off

Ended

10% off gaming PCs with this Newegg promo code for new customers

Gaming PCs

10% Off

Ended

Get free shipping with this Newegg coupon code

Phones, computer parts, tools & more

Free Shipping

Ended

Earn Those Egg Points

With their exciting loyalty program, you’ll want to purchase those brand new Newegg laptops, PC builder models, a Newegg gaming laptop, or Newegg RTX 3080 cards right away! EggPoints are earned when you purchase eligible items and can be redeemed for the Newegg promo on future orders. You’ll earn 1 point for every $1 spent, and once you earn 100 points, you’ll receive a Newegg discount code! Sign up today for the chance to land an amazing price and cashback on new arrivals.

Seasonal Deals

Have you been searching for the perfect Newegg monitors, RAM, graphics card, or a Nintendo Switch that fits your budget? You will definitely love the discounts in their seasonal sales. While shopping from the already discounted products sections, apply a Newegg promo code USA to benefit from free shipping. These sales are definitely worth waiting for, even though they offer daily and weekly discounts on individual items and entire orders. The best times to shop are Black Friday and Cyber Monday, however, there are often sale days around Presidents Day and Independence Day as well. If you wait until the right time, you might have an opportunity to use Newegg as your one-stop shop for everything tech-related. We also encourage you to check their today's best deals section on their official website or on our page as they are frequently updated for the latest Newegg discount codes. You can view deals and different promo codes on Newegg's seasonal landing page if you're not sure where to find them. Newegg Flash Sales are announced every month, so keep an eye out for them.

Newegg Build a PC

They offer you to build your own custom PC based on your specific needs. Building a PC can be more fun because you put in everything that is best for your personal and professional requirements. It can be expensive but the thing about the Newegg discount deals is that you will get a decent price on the PC of your choice. When purchasing components individually, they are of higher quality than the bulk-ordered components that go into pre-built Newegg computers. So, rest assured that your Newegg gaming laptops that have been custom-built will have some amazing specs and that too at a low cost.

Discounts On The Go

No one carries their laptop everywhere, especially when you can enjoy games, social media browsing, and watching a movie on your phone. Thanks to the Newegg app, we can also browse their latest deals and upcoming events from the comfort of our thumb. App deals are regularly updated to keep you posted about the biggest discounts and hot-selling products. Place an order from the app and if you are lucky, you might stumble upon a Newegg promotion code that will help you save big on your next purchase using the app. You may download their mobile app for mobile-exclusive savings and enjoy discounts on a variety of products. Why should you pay full price when there are tons of discount codes available here?

The brand new Newegg app puts its award-winning marketplace at your fingertips. They’ve taken everything you love about shopping online and put it neatly into your mobile device for the easiest shopping experience ever. You can check an order’s status, scan barcodes, write your own Newegg reviews, create wishlists, personalize your homepage, and more! You can be sure that all of their products will be competitively priced, and you may just find yourself constantly watching for their killer Newegg sales! This app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest deals, so make sure you opt-in for push notifications to be the first to know about the next round of Newegg deals.

Placing Your Order

To finalize your purchase, they currently accept multiple payment methods including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, PayPal, MasterPass, BitPay, Android Pay, and Apple Pay, along with a valid Newegg coupon code from this page. They offer a few different shipping options depending on how quickly you’d like your items. Enjoy their standard Super EggSaver shipping or opt for 3-Day, 2-Day, or Next Day delivery for faster service.

Returns Made Simple

Just in case an item doesn’t quite work out, the Newegg return policy is designed to be as stress-free as possible. All product returns will require a Return Merchandise Authorization number that you can request through customer service. Most products that are new and unopened may be returned within 30 days of purchase. Please ensure that all products have the original box, manuals, cables, and accessories included to be eligible for a refund. Once you’ve placed your order with Newegg, cancel order requests must be made through customer service.

Trade-In & Save 

Newegg considers it its responsibility to raise awareness about the recycling of consumer electronics. In 2010, they launched a trade-in program that allows our customers to declutter their homes and earn Newegg Gift Cards to upgrade their technology. If you have some old laptops or other tech gadgets lying around in your closet, it's time to get rid of them in return for money. In most cases, customers earn more than $60 in gift cards in only five minutes when they trade in their goods. In addition to making it easy, Newegg's Revolve Hybrid Center event offers all the details about the program and they share tips on making the world a better place by limiting technological waste. The gift cards you get for a trade-in can be used while shopping for a Newegg power supply, Xbox Series X, or gaming pc. The gift card can either be an e-gift or a physical card that can be used in-store or online.

Popular Expired Newegg coupons

$20
OFF

Newegg discount code for $20 off a $200 purchase

$20
OFF

Newegg discount code for $20 off a $200 purchase

$10
OFF

Newegg Coupon: Extra $10 off the Corsair Vengeance desktop memory model

$10
OFF

Newegg Coupon: Extra $10 off the Corsair Vengeance desktop memory model

$40
OFF

WD My Passport for $40 off with this Newegg coupon code

$40
OFF

WD My Passport for $40 off with this Newegg coupon code

10%
OFF

10% off orders over $500 with Newegg promo code when you pay using Zip

10%
OFF

10% off orders over $500 with Newegg promo code when you pay using Zip

$100
OFF

Newegg Coupon: Extra $100 off this GIGABYTE M32Q 32" gaming monitor

$100
OFF

Newegg Coupon: Extra $100 off this GIGABYTE M32Q 32" gaming monitor

$20
OFF

Extra $20 off select tech sitewide with this Newegg promo code

Hurry and take advantage of this limited time offer to score an additional $20 off processors, software, accessories and more.
$20
OFF

Extra $20 off select tech sitewide with this Newegg promo code

Hurry and take advantage of this limited time offer to score an additional $20 off processors, software, accessories and more.
$15
OFF

$15 off this MSI Optix AG321CQR 32" 2K gaming monitor with this Newegg coupon code

$15
OFF

$15 off this MSI Optix AG321CQR 32" 2K gaming monitor with this Newegg coupon code

10%
OFF

Newegg Promo Code: Extra 10% off this DIYPC IDX6-W-RGB PC case

10%
OFF

Newegg Promo Code: Extra 10% off this DIYPC IDX6-W-RGB PC case

206
Coupons used today
31
Promo codes available

About Newegg

Founded in 2001, you won’t find a more comprehensive selection of the hottest electronics, entertainment, smart home, and gaming products anywhere other than Newegg! This leading e-commerce and tech company has helped millions of tech enthusiasts find their next favorite product from their huge catalog. They want to offer you an unparalleled shopping experience, rapid delivery, and the same stellar Newegg customer service you already know and love. Check it out today with a Newegg promo code and Newegg coupon list!

Popular Stores

Newegg
Tiger Direct
Best Buy
Western Digital
Dell
HP
Corsair
Logitech

Other stores like Newegg

eBay
Micro Center
Razer
Corsair
Western Digital
Netgear
OWC
Monoprice
Crucial
Creative
Newark

Newegg: Frequently Asked Questions

Does Newegg price match?

Yes, if you find a lower advertised price on an eligible product, they will match its price with no questions asked. Please view their full-price match policy online for more information on how to redeem this offer; remember that you can also shop with our discount codes for great savings every time you check out.

Does Newegg offer free shipping?

Although they don’t always have free delivery, most of their items come with complimentary shipping. To see if your items are eligible, just click on individual product pages and look for the orange “FREE SHIPPING” banner above the price. You may then select this option at checkout to save!

Does Newegg offer student discounts?

In the past, they’ve had a special student store with a vast assortment of student-specific promotions available year-round, as well as an offer for their Premier membership at just $29.99. While they no longer have any regular student offers, keep checking back to this page, as we’ll post them as soon as they go live.

Where can I get a Newegg discount?

You can get all the latest information about promo codes, discounts, and deals at Newegg's official website. We also encourage you to subscribe to their weekly newsletter. This way, you will stay updated about the email offers in your inbox. You can also bookmark our page because we update the latest promo codes here on regular basis for our visitors. You can also get in touch with their customer service team to ask for a discount code. 

Does Newegg offer military discounts?

In addition to their regular sales, they offer 10% off on all orders for frontline workers and the military community. If you are an active or retired member of the military you can qualify for the discount. If you’re not sure if you’re eligible for the discount just check out the FAQs on their special offer page.

How do rebates work on Newegg?

You can find the mail-in rebate form that goes with the item you bought by visiting Newegg's rebate page on their official website. Complete the rebate form by printing it and filling it out. To receive your rebate, mail the rebate form to the address listed on the form. It might take a few days but will receive it in your email. 

How to redeem a Newegg code?

Once you have added your favorite products to the cart, click the "Proceed to Checkout" button. After signing into your account or choosing to proceed as a guest, add your shipping address, billing information, and delivery preference. Continue to the payment screen, and then, on the righthand side of the page, click the "Apply Promo Code" to enter the Newegg promo. Add your copied coupon here and hit confirm the offer to confirm the transaction.