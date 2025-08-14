PC Cases

Selecting your next PC case is a daunting task, but Tom's Hardware has you covered with industry-leading testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the wide variety of cases available on the market, including news and reviews covering the entire gamut of offerings. You can also head to our best PC cases page for in-depth buying recommendations.

Latest about PC Cases

Teenage Engineering Computer-2 mini-ITX case

Free mini-ITX case made of semi-transparent plastic debuts, stock evaporates instantly

By Mark Tyson published

Quirky electronics design house Teenage Engineering has released the Computer-2 Mini-ITX case.

PC Cases
Best PC Case Deals

Best PC Case Deals 2025 — deals on Fractal, Lian Li, Corsair, and other cases

By Stewart Bendle last updated

We've gathered the top PC case deals for housing your hardware.

PC Cases
Fractal Design North

Best PC Cases 2025: Our Tested Picks for Your Next Build

By Matt Safford last updated

Based on cooling, noise, and compatibility tests, these are our favorite PC cases.

PC Cases
NZXT H9 Flow 2025

NZXT H9 Flow (2025) Case Review: a spacious mid-tower chassis with support for 420mm AIOs

By Albert Thomas published

NZXT’s flagship H9 Flow PC case supports the largest GPUs on the market and dual 420mm AIOs. Check out the full review for more information and thermal analysis.

PC Cases
Hyte Y70 Touch new water-cooling distro plate

Hyte rolls back MSRPs on its cases for the first time since tariff announcements

By Jowi Morales published

Hyte is lowering the prices for the Y40, Y60, and Y70 cases to pre-tariff levels, while the Y70 Touch Infinite gets $40 off its old price.

PC Cases
SilverStone SETA H2

SilverStone's new Seta H2 PC case can fit up to 15 HDDs

By Mark Tyson published

SilverStone has introduced a new workstation chassis that goes big on HDD capacity - packing up to 15 drives.

PC Cases
Phanteks XT Pro Ultra

Save up to 27% on three of the best PC case deals we've seen on Amazon Prime Day so far

By Zhiye Liu published

Deals We've compiled the top three best PC case deals so far on Amazon Prime Day 2025.

Deals
Cooler Master MasterFrame PC Cases

Cooler Master NR200P V3 Mini-ITX case can house an RTX 5090

By Jowi Morales published

The NR200P V3 is now available on Amazon, ready to take on your RTX 5090 SFF builds.

PC Cases
Alienware Area-51 desktop PC Lego set

Alienware releases a PC Lego set

By Mark Tyson published

Alienware has added a tiny NUC-sized PC to its roster - but it's a Lego kit.

PC Cases
Cougar Airface Eco Case

Cougar Airface Eco Case Review: Simple, stylish design

By Albert Thomas published

Cougar’s Airface Eco features four-slot GPU support in vertical orientation, and a number of other appreciable features. But how does it perform with AMD’s Ryzen 9950X and Intel’s i9-14900K?

PC Cases
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Archives