PC Cases
Selecting your next PC case is a daunting task, but Tom's Hardware has you covered with industry-leading testing, reviews, and analysis. Here you can find all the details about the wide variety of cases available on the market, including news and reviews covering the entire gamut of offerings. You can also head to our best PC cases page for in-depth buying recommendations.
Free mini-ITX case made of semi-transparent plastic debuts, stock evaporates instantly
By Mark Tyson published
Quirky electronics design house Teenage Engineering has released the Computer-2 Mini-ITX case.
Best PC Case Deals 2025 — deals on Fractal, Lian Li, Corsair, and other cases
By Stewart Bendle last updated
We've gathered the top PC case deals for housing your hardware.
Best PC Cases 2025: Our Tested Picks for Your Next Build
By Matt Safford last updated
Based on cooling, noise, and compatibility tests, these are our favorite PC cases.
NZXT H9 Flow (2025) Case Review: a spacious mid-tower chassis with support for 420mm AIOs
By Albert Thomas published
NZXT’s flagship H9 Flow PC case supports the largest GPUs on the market and dual 420mm AIOs. Check out the full review for more information and thermal analysis.
Hyte rolls back MSRPs on its cases for the first time since tariff announcements
By Jowi Morales published
Hyte is lowering the prices for the Y40, Y60, and Y70 cases to pre-tariff levels, while the Y70 Touch Infinite gets $40 off its old price.
SilverStone's new Seta H2 PC case can fit up to 15 HDDs
By Mark Tyson published
SilverStone has introduced a new workstation chassis that goes big on HDD capacity - packing up to 15 drives.
Save up to 27% on three of the best PC case deals we've seen on Amazon Prime Day so far
By Zhiye Liu published
Deals We've compiled the top three best PC case deals so far on Amazon Prime Day 2025.
Cooler Master NR200P V3 Mini-ITX case can house an RTX 5090
By Jowi Morales published
The NR200P V3 is now available on Amazon, ready to take on your RTX 5090 SFF builds.
Alienware releases a PC Lego set
By Mark Tyson published
Alienware has added a tiny NUC-sized PC to its roster - but it's a Lego kit.
