SilverStone takes the wraps off the FLP03, its latest homage to beige 1980s PC design — retro micro-ATX case has modern amenities

SilverStone has taken attendees to its EXPO 2025 in Japan by surprise with an early appearance of the unannounced FLP03. If you are a fan of these cases, cooling and power specialist’s prior tributes to 1980s era PC chassis, then you will be interested in this. It is another tower form factor design, but a little smaller, targeting Micro ATX builds. We have a full comparison below.

Reports from various Japanese social media users and tech media indicate that SilverStone had held back availability of its FLP02 to coincide with Saturday’s event in Tokyo. So, it was quite a surprise to see the FLP03 on show, in the flesh, as part of the product exhibit.