SilverStone takes the wraps off the FLP03, its latest homage to beige 1980s PC design — retro micro-ATX case has modern amenities
But this MicroATX size model isn't different enough to the FLP02 to excite us.
SilverStone has taken attendees to its EXPO 2025 in Japan by surprise with an early appearance of the unannounced FLP03. If you are a fan of these cases, cooling and power specialist’s prior tributes to 1980s era PC chassis, then you will be interested in this. It is another tower form factor design, but a little smaller, targeting Micro ATX builds. We have a full comparison below.
個人的に5インチベイのベゼルは、FLP02のFDDモドキよりFLP03のストライプタイプの方が好み。FLP02に標準で付属してたりしないんだろうか？#SilversoneJP pic.twitter.com/E5mHaCgzpnNovember 15, 2025
Click 'See more' for more images
Reports from various Japanese social media users and tech media indicate that SilverStone had held back availability of its FLP02 to coincide with Saturday’s event in Tokyo. So, it was quite a surprise to see the FLP03 on show, in the flesh, as part of the product exhibit.