Keyboards
Latest about Keyboards
-
-
$3 keychain lets you carry a functioning keyboard switch and keycap with you wherever you go
By Jowi Morales Published
-
Deals
8BitDo's Xbox-inspired mechanical gaming keyboard drops to its lowest-ever price — Halo can it go
By Stewart Bendle Published
-
BLUR Basecamp 75+ keyboard with potato-mode façade announced
By Mark Tyson Published
-
Keychron K8 HE Special Edition Review: magnetic mid-century aesthetics
By Matt Safford Published
-
Severance keyboard phase-shifts from sci-fi to sci-fact with launch of a new Kickstarter campaign
By Mark Tyson Published
-
Best Wireless Keyboards 2025
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal Last updated
-
Best Gaming Keyboards 2025: Full-size, TKL, Mini, and More
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal Last updated
-
Explore Keyboards
Gaming Keyboards
-
-
Deals
8BitDo's Xbox-inspired mechanical gaming keyboard drops to its lowest-ever price — Halo can it go
By Stewart Bendle Published
-
Best Gaming Keyboards 2025: Full-size, TKL, Mini, and More
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal Last updated
-
Asus ROG Azoth X Review: A very different aesthetic
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal Published
-
Logitech G915 X TKL Review: The same, but better?
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal Published
-
iQunix EZ63 Review: Watch out, Wooting?
By Christopher Coke Published
-
Logitech G915 TKL on sale at $119.99 — RGB mechanical keyboard at 48% off, lowest price in years
By Jowi Morales Published
-
Glorious GMMK 3 Review: Customized mainstream gaming
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal Published
-
Hyte Keeb TKL Review: Unique aesthetic and ultra-smooth switches
By Myles Goldman Published
-
Deals
Razer's high-end Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard drops to an all-time low of $79 at Woot
By Stewart Bendle Published
-
Key Switches
-
-
$3 keychain lets you carry a functioning keyboard switch and keycap with you wherever you go
By Jowi Morales Published
-
MSI mechanical keyboard with silent switches debuts at $79.99
By Jowi Morales Published
-
Ducky One X keyboard first to use Cherry's innovative induction switches
By Avram Piltch Published
-
Cherry Launches MX Experience Box Keyswitch Sampler
By Mark Tyson Published
-
Mechanical Switch Spec Ranges and Those Pesky Plus and Minus Signs
By Scharon Harding Published
-
Kailh x NovelKeys Box Cream Mechanical Switches Review: Soft ‘N’ Stable
By Scharon Harding Last updated
-
How to Lube Switches on Your Mechanical Keyboard
By Julie Muncy Published
-
Swap It Like It's Hot: How to Change Mechanical Keyboard Switches
By Scharon Harding Published
-
Razer Hopes to Silence Noise Complaints With 2nd Gen Linear Optical Switches
By Scharon Harding Published
-
Keycaps
-
-
Awekeys Antiques Metal keycaps are Viking-themed luxury for your fingertips
By Matt Safford Published
-
HyperX to Offer 3D Printed Keycaps, Headset Accessories
By Avram Piltch Published
-
Raspberry Pi Pico Keyboard has OLED Keycaps
By Ash Hill Published
-
Nvidia’s 'RTX On' Keycap Might Be as Hard to Get as a GPU
By Mark Tyson Published
-
Asus ROG Keycap Turns Enter Key Into a GPU With Spinning Fans
By Mark Tyson Published
-
Noctua Partners with Drop, Releases Brown Cherry MX Keycaps
By Aaron Klotz Published
-
How to Pick Keycaps for Your Mechanical Keyboard
By Christopher Coke Last updated
-
Fingers-on: Tickling the RGBs With Roli’s Lumi Keys
By Anj Bryant Published
-
These AMD Keycaps Look Awesome, and Someone Should Sell Them
By Zhiye Liu Published
-
Mechanical Keyboards
-
-
BLUR Basecamp 75+ keyboard with potato-mode façade announced
By Mark Tyson Published
-
Severance keyboard phase-shifts from sci-fi to sci-fact with launch of a new Kickstarter campaign
By Mark Tyson Published
-
The world’s loudest mechanical keyboard features relays and firecrackers to make noise
By Jowi Morales Published
-
Royal Kludge highlights new mechanical keyboards at Computex 2025
By Jowi Morales Published
-
Cherry unveils next-generation keyboard switches with inductive sensing technology
By Stephen Warwick Published
-
Linus Torvalds returns to a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Blues
By Mark Tyson Published
-
Wobkey Crush 80 Reboot Pro Review: Sounds even better than the Rainy75 Pro
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal Published
-
Chilkey ND75 LP Review: Impressive performance for $100
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal Published
-
Best Budget Mechanical Keyboards 2025
By Matt Safford Last updated
-