Best Memory 2019: Fast, Cheap & RGB

Whether you’re building a new PC or upgrading an older system, the best RAM kit for your money depends on the platform you pick and the software you plan to run. The easy part comes from nearly universal adoption of DDR4 a few years ago. DDR3’s last gasp in the desktop world was Intel’s 6th-generation Core (Skylake) series and AMD’s CPU socket AM3+ and FM2+ interfaces. The move to AMD’s AM4 and Intel’s Kaby Lake platforms made DDR4-2133 compatible with nearly every recent motherboard (though you may occasionally find a DDR3 board hanging around in a bargain bin).

The hard part is understanding when faster RAM matters. If you’re running an Intel-based PC with an add-in graphics card, most programs won’t respond in a meaningful way to faster or slower system memory. A few will scale upward with data rate to the highest possible speeds, including some games and programs like the file compression program 7-Zip.

On the other hand, AMD’s current architecture is affected much more by memory speeds. The company’s “Infinity Fabric” (the internal bits that link various blocks of logic inside of Ryzen CPUs) is tied to the speed of the memory bus. You can read about this in detail here. So, increased memory speeds on Ryzen- and Threadripper-based platforms often translate to real-world performance gains. In games, that means faster frame rates at mainstream resolutions like 1080p, as well as smoother performance at higher resolutions.

Lastly, memory speed makes a big difference if you’re gaming on an integrated graphics engine using either Intel or AMD processors.  Since the graphics silicon baked into CPUs doesn’t generally have its own dedicated memory (as discrete graphics cards do), upping the clock rate of your system memory also generally increases performance (though the ultimate speed-up varies greatly from game to game). So, you want faster RAM for those kinds of systems if mainstream gaming is important. Keep in mind, however, that if you have to pay top dollar for the fastest RAM to get playable framerates, you’re better off buying slower system memory and an add-in graphics card.

Confused yet? In short, you want faster RAM if you’re gaming without a dedicated graphics card, if you’re running an AMD Ryzen system, and in some edge cases with Intel chips. But if you don’t care so much about squeezing the best performance possible from your hardware, DDR4-2133 memory should be drop-in compatible with any modern PC platform.

G.Skill proved that one need not be a royal to give a PC the Royal Treatment by combining a pair of DDR4-3200 C14 sticks with crystal-like RGB LED diffusers, a new eight-LED RGB controller, and highly-polished, gold-plated heat spreaders. Buyers with a taste for the flamboyant can expect to pay around $40 extra for the visual treatment, when compared to the price of the firm’s identically-capable black version.

Quick Shopping Tips

  • For many people, 16GB is the current sweet spot. Programs get bigger and messier over time, 1080p and 4K video are now common, PC game files are always expanding, and websites get more complex by the day. While heavy multitaskers and power users may need 32GB to keep from tapping into slower disk-based virtual memory, 16GB is far more affordable, and sufficient for gaming and mainstream productivity tasks.
  • Heat spreaders look nice, but often aren’t necessary. Unless you’re running RAM at high overclocked data rates, RAM generally doesn’t generate enough heat to require serious cooling. At most speeds and settings, so long as there’s airflow in your case, bare RAM sticks should be fine. With that said, if your case has a window, you may want to pay a few dollars extra for a metal-clad kit for aesthetics alone.
  • Memory speeds advertised as part of an XMP profile might not be achievable on AMD-based motherboards. XMP is a sort of automatic memory overclocking setting that was designed for Intel motherboards. Some motherboard makers offer BIOS settings to help you achieve these faster speeds on AMD motherboards. But these settings aren’t present on all boards, and they don’t always work when they are present.
  • Want the fastest RAM speed on an Intel platform? Get a K-series CPU. Non-K-series Core i7 and Core i5 processors have the same DDR4-2666 limit as that imposed by Intel’s lesser H370 and B360 chipsets. Core i3 processors have a lower limit of DDR4-2400. While most boards lack XMP, those that have it will more easily configure XMP memory with enhanced timings. Note: some earlier DDR4-2666 kits required XMP to reach rated settings, and some later DDR4-2666 modules had both non-XMP and XMP configurations.

DDR4-3600 16GB (2x8GB)

Patriot Viper RGB (PVR416G360C6K)

Editor's choice tom's Hardware
Pros
  • XMP timings at DDR4-3600
  • Overclocking capability
  • Excellent latency-tuning capacity
  • Compatible with motherboard RGB software
  • Patriot RGB software free for download
Cons
  • LED diffuser causes color merging/bleeding
Verdict

The fastest DDR4-3600 kit we’ve tested, Patriot’s Viper RGB DDR4-3600 kit provides great value to buyers who want both go (overclocking capability) and show (RGB LEDs).

4.5/5
$209.99Amazon

DDR4-3400 16GB (2x8GB)

Patriot Viper 4 (PV416G340C6K)

Pros
  • Top overclocking from a mid-priced 16GB two-DIMM kit
Cons
  • Mid-priced kits cost more than budget kits
Verdict

Patriot's Viper 4 DDR4-3400 C16 16GB (PV416G340C6K) kit provides the ultimate DRAM overclocking value.

4/5
$125.00B&H

DDR4-3200 32GB (4x8GB)

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro (CMW32GX4M4C3200C16W)

Editor's choice tom's Hardware
Pros
  • Excellent performance at rated (XMP) settings and across multiple data rates
  • Supports both Corsair and third-party RGB utilities
  • Reasonably priced
Cons
  • Didn’t reach DDR4-4000
  • White light diffusers cast pastel hues
Verdict

Superb performance and moderate pricing earns the Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4-3200 our Editor's Choice Award for RGB-equipped memory, though its pastel colors might be off-putting to a few builders.

4.5/5
$439.89Amazon

DDR4-3000 32GB (2x16GB)

G.Skill Trident Z (F4-3000C15D-32GTZ)

Pros
  • High Capacity
  • Good Overclockability
  • Moderate Per-GB Price
Cons
  • 1.73" height may interfere with some oversized CPU coolers
Verdict

G.Skill's Trident Z model F4-3000C15D-32GTZ (32GB kit) is a relative bargain for builders who need more than 16GB of DDR4 and have only two channels to fill.

3.5/5
$229.99Newegg

DDR4-3000 16GB (2x8GB)

Team Group Night Hawk (THRD416G3000HC16CDC01)

Pros
  • Better-value pricing among LED-lit DRAM
  • Excellent XMP Performance
Cons
  • Poor overclocking capability
  • LED-lit RAM still cost more than unlit RAM
Verdict

With its moderate price and good XMP performance, Team Group’s T-Force series Night Hawk DDR4-3000 offers better value to users of compatible (Z170 and Z270) platforms.

4/5
$99.99Newegg

DDR4-2933 32GB (4x8GB)

HyperX Predator RGB (HX429C15PB3AK4/32)

Editor's choice tom's Hardware
Pros
  • The best-overclocking 32GB kit we've tested
  • IR-synchronized RGB
  • Compatible with leading motherboard-based RGB utilities
Cons
  • RGB control requires compatible motherboard-based utility
  • Comparatively high price for its DDR4-2933 rating
  • Ultimate value depends on overclocking skill and compliant hardware
Verdict

Incredible overclocking capability drives our recommendation of HyperX Gaming’s HX429C15PB3AK4/32 kit to our most-enthusiastic enthusiast readers. But we'd need to see a higher XMP rating to expend our recommendation to those who don’t overclock manually.

4/5
$491.99Amazon

DDR4-2666 64GB (8x8GB)

G.Skill Ripjaws 4 (F4-2666C16Q2-64GRB)

Pros
  • G.Skill’s 64GB DDR4-2666 eight-DIMM set offers LGA 2011-v3 today’s best combination of high speed and enormous capacity.
Cons
  • The need for eight DIMMs to reach 64GB.
Verdict

If you have $900 laying around and must have 64GB, it’s hard to go wrong with G.Skill’s F4-2666C16Q2-64G.

3.5/5
$1124.00Amazon

