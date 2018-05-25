Patriot Joins RGB Memory Bandwagon With Viper RGB Series

by - Source: Patriot

Patriot's finally jumping into the RGB memory market a new line of high-performance memory modules, and it’s not sacrificing performance to satisfy aesthetic desires. It didn’t sacrifice compatibility either; these memory modules are fully compatible with the latest platforms from AMD and Intel, and they support XMP 2.0 memory profiles. Patriot also offers high-frequency RGB memory and encourages overclocking.

Patriot’s new RGB memory features multiple lighting zones along the upper edge of the modules, including a central area with the Viper logo and two “fangs” that protrude from the upper corners. Each zone is fully programmable, and the bundled Viper RGB control software allows you to create up to five color profiles. The software also includes a handful of pre-programmed effects, such as breathing, heartbeat, and raindrop. Patriot also included a profile called Viper, but it didn’t explain what the profile does.

Patriot’s RGB memory modules are also fully compatible with the RGB lighting control from every major motherboard manufacturer so you can sync your memory lighting with the rest of your system. Patriot said the Viper RGB software is only necessary if you want independent control of the memory and motherboard lighting.

Patriot’s Viper RGB Series memory is available today from Amazon and Newegg in 16GB dual channel kits with frequencies between 2,666MHz and 4,133MHz. Patriot offers the RGB modules with the option of a black or white heat spreader. Patriot also encourages overclocking and backs its memory with a limited lifetime warranty.

Comment from the forums
  • Lucky_SLS
    The white model looks amazing!
